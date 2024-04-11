Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1/2 Kopek 1886 СПБ (Russia, Alexander III)
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,64 g
- Diameter 16,15 - 16,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 560,000
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 1/2 Kopek
- Year 1886
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1886 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22585 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,820. Bidding took place January 6, 2013.
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS64
Selling price
149 $
Price in auction currency 15000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition MS64 BN ННР
Selling price
433 $
Price in auction currency 40000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date January 11, 2023
Condition MS64 BN ННР
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
