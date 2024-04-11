Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1/2 Kopek 1886 СПБ (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 1/2 Kopek 1886 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 1/2 Kopek 1886 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,64 g
  • Diameter 16,15 - 16,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 560,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 1/2 Kopek
  • Year 1886
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1886 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22585 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,820. Bidding took place January 6, 2013.

Russia 1/2 Kopek 1886 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1886 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - April 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 11, 2024
Condition PF65 BN
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1886 СПБ at auction RedSquare - January 27, 2024
Seller RedSquare
Date January 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1886 СПБ at auction RedSquare - November 4, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date November 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1886 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS64
Selling price
149 $
Price in auction currency 15000 RUB
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1886 СПБ at auction RedSquare - August 5, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date August 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1886 СПБ at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1886 СПБ at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition MS64 BN ННР
Selling price
433 $
Price in auction currency 40000 RUB
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1886 СПБ at auction RedSquare - July 2, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date July 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1886 СПБ at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1886 СПБ at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Seller Знак
Date June 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1886 СПБ at auction RedSquare - April 15, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date April 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1886 СПБ at auction RedSquare - April 15, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date April 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1886 СПБ at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1886 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1886 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1886 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1886 СПБ at auction Alexander - January 11, 2023
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1886 СПБ at auction Alexander - January 11, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 11, 2023
Condition MS64 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1886 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1886 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1886 СПБ at auction Alexander - September 21, 2022
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1886 СПБ at auction Alexander - September 21, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date September 21, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1886 СПБ at auction AURORA - August 24, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1886 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 23, 2022
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1886 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 23, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1886 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - May 29, 2022
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1886 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - May 29, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1886 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - February 13, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Kopek 1886 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

