1/2 Kopek 1885 СПБ (Russia, Alexander III)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,64 g
- Diameter 16,15 - 16,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 680,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 1/2 Kopek
- Year 1885
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (116)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1885 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 427 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 25,000. Bidding took place October 3, 2021.
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 3500 RUB
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
104 $
Price in auction currency 420 PLN
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Denga1700
Date December 3, 2023
Condition AU55 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date October 25, 2023
Condition MS63 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
