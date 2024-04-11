Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1/2 Kopek 1885 СПБ (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 1/2 Kopek 1885 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 1/2 Kopek 1885 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,64 g
  • Diameter 16,15 - 16,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 680,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 1/2 Kopek
  • Year 1885
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (116)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1885 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 427 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 25,000. Bidding took place October 3, 2021.

Russia 1/2 Kopek 1885 СПБ at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 3500 RUB
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1885 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition AU55 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1885 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - April 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1885 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1885 СПБ at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
104 $
Price in auction currency 420 PLN
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1885 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1885 СПБ at auction BAC - December 12, 2023
Seller BAC
Date December 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1885 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - December 3, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date December 3, 2023
Condition AU55 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1885 СПБ at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date October 25, 2023
Condition MS63 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1885 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1885 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1885 СПБ at auction AURORA - September 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1885 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - August 27, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 27, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1885 СПБ at auction RedSquare - August 5, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date August 5, 2023
Condition MS65 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1885 СПБ at auction BAC - July 25, 2023
Seller BAC
Date July 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1885 СПБ at auction RedSquare - July 2, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date July 2, 2023
Condition MS65 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1885 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1885 СПБ at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1885 СПБ at auction RedSquare - April 15, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date April 15, 2023
Condition MS65 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1885 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS61
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1885 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - January 22, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 22, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
