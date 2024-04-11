1/2 Kopek 1885 СПБ (Russia, Alexander III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1885 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 427 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 25,000. Bidding took place October 3, 2021.

Сondition UNC (91) AU (15) XF (6) VF (1) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (11) MS64 (12) MS63 (10) MS62 (10) MS61 (6) MS60 (6) AU58 (1) AU55 (2) AU53 (1) AU50 (2) DETAILS (1) RD (2) RB (8) BN (35) Service ННР (14) RNGA (6) NGC (15) CGC (1) PCGS (4)

