Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1/2 Kopek 1883 СПБ (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 1/2 Kopek 1883 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 1/2 Kopek 1883 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,64 g
  • Diameter 16,15 - 16,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 540,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 1/2 Kopek
  • Year 1883
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (54)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1883 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 115,000. Bidding took place April 13, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (3)
  • AURORA (5)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Empire (2)
  • Imperial Coin (5)
  • Katz (7)
  • Künker (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Niemczyk (4)
  • NIKO (2)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Rare Coins (8)
  • RedSquare (4)
  • RND (3)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • Westfälische (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1883 СПБ at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1883 СПБ at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date January 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1883 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
87 $
Price in auction currency 8000 RUB
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1883 СПБ at auction AURORA - December 21, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1883 СПБ at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1883 СПБ at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 400 PLN
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1883 СПБ at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1883 СПБ at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1883 СПБ at auction RedSquare - August 5, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date August 5, 2023
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1883 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - July 23, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1883 СПБ at auction RedSquare - July 2, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date July 2, 2023
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1883 СПБ at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1883 СПБ at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1883 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - May 14, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1883 СПБ at auction RedSquare - April 15, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date April 15, 2023
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1883 СПБ at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1883 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1883 СПБ at auction Niemczyk - September 17, 2022
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1883 СПБ at auction Niemczyk - September 17, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 17, 2022
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1883 СПБ at auction Alexander - August 27, 2022
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1883 СПБ at auction Alexander - August 27, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 27, 2022
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1883 СПБ at auction RedSquare - August 13, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date August 13, 2022
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1883 СПБ at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1883 СПБ at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1883 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - April 30, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition MS63 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1883 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - February 19, 2022
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1883 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - February 19, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date February 19, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1883 СПБ at auction Katz - December 29, 2021
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1883 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 13, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Kopek 1883 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander III Coins of Russia in 1883 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 1/2 Kopek Numismatic auctions
Category
Year
