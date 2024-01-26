Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1/2 Kopek 1883 СПБ (Russia, Alexander III)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,64 g
- Diameter 16,15 - 16,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 540,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 1/2 Kopek
- Year 1883
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (54)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1883 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 115,000. Bidding took place April 13, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
87 $
Price in auction currency 8000 RUB
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 400 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 17, 2022
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date August 27, 2022
Condition VF25
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition MS63 BN RNGA
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Kopek 1883 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
