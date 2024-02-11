Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1/2 Kopek 1882 СПБ (Russia, Alexander III)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,64 g
- Diameter 16,15 - 16,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 380,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 1/2 Kopek
- Year 1882
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (48)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1882 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 179 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 320,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition PF63 BN NGC
Selling price
3014 $
Price in auction currency 280000 RUB
Seller Rauch
Date April 7, 2024
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
239 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Empire
Date December 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition PF63 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS63
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Kopek 1882 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
