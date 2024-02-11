Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1/2 Kopek 1882 СПБ (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 1/2 Kopek 1882 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 1/2 Kopek 1882 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,64 g
  • Diameter 16,15 - 16,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 380,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 1/2 Kopek
  • Year 1882
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (48)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1882 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 179 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 320,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2023.

Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • AURORA (4)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Empire (4)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (4)
  • Katz (5)
  • Künker (1)
  • MS67 (3)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (6)
  • Rauch (2)
  • RedSquare (4)
  • RND (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1882 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1882 СПБ at auction MS67 - April 10, 2024
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition PF63 BN NGC
Selling price
3014 $
Price in auction currency 280000 RUB
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1882 СПБ at auction Rauch - April 7, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date April 7, 2024
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
239 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1882 СПБ at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1882 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - February 11, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1882 СПБ at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date January 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1882 СПБ at auction Empire - December 16, 2023
Seller Empire
Date December 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1882 СПБ at auction Pegasus Auctions - November 26, 2023
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1882 СПБ at auction MS67 - September 20, 2023
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition PF63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1882 СПБ at auction RedSquare - August 5, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date August 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1882 СПБ at auction AURORA - July 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1882 СПБ at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1882 СПБ at auction Empire - April 13, 2023
Seller Empire
Date April 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1882 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS63
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1882 СПБ at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1882 СПБ at auction RedSquare - September 10, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date September 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1882 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 23, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1882 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1882 СПБ at auction RedSquare - May 28, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date May 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1882 СПБ at auction RedSquare - March 19, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date March 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1882 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - February 13, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Kopek 1882 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

