Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1/2 Kopek 1881 СПБ (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 1/2 Kopek 1881 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 1/2 Kopek 1881 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,64 g
  • Diameter 16,15 - 16,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 440,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 1/2 Kopek
  • Year 1881
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1881 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7259 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,400. Bidding took place October 10, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1881 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1881 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1881 СПБ at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
3794 $
Price in auction currency 310000 RUB
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1881 СПБ at auction Знак - December 2, 2022
Seller Знак
Date December 2, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1881 СПБ at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
82 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1881 СПБ at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1881 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition PF65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1881 СПБ at auction Künker - October 11, 2013
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Where to buy?
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1881 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Kopek 1881 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
Search