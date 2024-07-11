Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1/2 Kopek 1881 СПБ (Russia, Alexander III)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,64 g
- Diameter 16,15 - 16,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 440,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 1/2 Kopek
- Year 1881
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1881 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7259 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,400. Bidding took place October 10, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- AURORA (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Russiancoin (2)
- Знак (1)
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
3794 $
Price in auction currency 310000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
82 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition PF65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
