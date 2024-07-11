1/2 Kopek 1881 СПБ (Russia, Alexander III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1881 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7259 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,400. Bidding took place October 10, 2013.

