Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1883 ДС "In memory of the coronation of Emperor Alexander III". Hybrid ruble. Restrike (Russia, Alexander III)

Variety: Hybrid ruble. Restrike

Obverse Rouble 1883 ДС "In memory of the coronation of Emperor Alexander III" Hybrid ruble Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse Rouble 1883 ДС "In memory of the coronation of Emperor Alexander III" Hybrid ruble Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1883
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1883 "In memory of the coronation of Emperor Alexander III" with mark ДС. Hybrid ruble. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III. The record price belongs to the lot 3218 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 28,000. Bidding took place March 13, 2007.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
Russia Rouble 1883 ДС "In memory of the coronation of Emperor Alexander III" at auction Künker - March 13, 2007
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
******
