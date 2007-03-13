Rouble 1883 ДС "In memory of the coronation of Emperor Alexander III". Hybrid ruble. Restrike (Russia, Alexander III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1883 "In memory of the coronation of Emperor Alexander III" with mark ДС. Hybrid ruble. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III. The record price belongs to the lot 3218 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 28,000. Bidding took place March 13, 2007.

Сondition VF (1)