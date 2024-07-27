Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991

Rouble 1883 ЛШ "In memory of the coronation of Emperor Alexander III" (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse Rouble 1883 ЛШ "In memory of the coronation of Emperor Alexander III" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse Rouble 1883 ЛШ "In memory of the coronation of Emperor Alexander III" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 279,143

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1883
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1883 "In memory of the coronation of Emperor Alexander III" with mark ЛШ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 471 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 4,700,000. Bidding took place September 26, 2020.

Russia Rouble 1883 ЛШ "In memory of the coronation of Emperor Alexander III" at auction Восточно-европейский - July 27, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date July 27, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
1698 $
Price in auction currency 146000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1883 ЛШ "In memory of the coronation of Emperor Alexander III" at auction Восточно-европейский - July 27, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date July 27, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1883 ЛШ "In memory of the coronation of Emperor Alexander III" at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1883 ЛШ "In memory of the coronation of Emperor Alexander III" at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
464 $
Price in auction currency 40000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1883 ЛШ "In memory of the coronation of Emperor Alexander III" at auction Hermes Auctions - July 22, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1883 ЛШ "In memory of the coronation of Emperor Alexander III" at auction Heritage - July 21, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 21, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1883 ЛШ "In memory of the coronation of Emperor Alexander III" at auction RedSquare - July 21, 2024
Russia Rouble 1883 ЛШ "In memory of the coronation of Emperor Alexander III" at auction RedSquare - July 21, 2024
Seller RedSquare
Date July 21, 2024
Condition MS64 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1883 ЛШ "In memory of the coronation of Emperor Alexander III" at auction Leu - July 16, 2024
Seller Leu
Date July 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1883 ЛШ "In memory of the coronation of Emperor Alexander III" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia Rouble 1883 ЛШ "In memory of the coronation of Emperor Alexander III" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1883 ЛШ "In memory of the coronation of Emperor Alexander III" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia Rouble 1883 ЛШ "In memory of the coronation of Emperor Alexander III" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1883 ЛШ "In memory of the coronation of Emperor Alexander III" at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1883 ЛШ "In memory of the coronation of Emperor Alexander III" at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1883 ЛШ "In memory of the coronation of Emperor Alexander III" at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1883 ЛШ "In memory of the coronation of Emperor Alexander III" at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1883 ЛШ "In memory of the coronation of Emperor Alexander III" at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1883 ЛШ "In memory of the coronation of Emperor Alexander III" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1883 ЛШ "In memory of the coronation of Emperor Alexander III" at auction Rauch - June 27, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1883 ЛШ "In memory of the coronation of Emperor Alexander III" at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1883 ЛШ "In memory of the coronation of Emperor Alexander III" at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1883 ЛШ "In memory of the coronation of Emperor Alexander III" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Russia Rouble 1883 ЛШ "In memory of the coronation of Emperor Alexander III" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to buy?
Russia Rouble 1883 ЛШ "In memory of the coronation of Emperor Alexander III" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1883 "In memory of the coronation of Emperor Alexander III", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

