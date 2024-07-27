Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1883 ЛШ "In memory of the coronation of Emperor Alexander III" (Russia, Alexander III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 35,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 279,143
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1883
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (2294) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1883 "In memory of the coronation of Emperor Alexander III" with mark ЛШ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 471 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 4,700,000. Bidding took place September 26, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date July 27, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
1698 $
Price in auction currency 146000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
464 $
Price in auction currency 40000 RUB
Seller Heritage
Date July 21, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
