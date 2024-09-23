Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Zolotniks no date (1881) НМ "Affinage ingot" (Russia, Alexander III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,99)
- Weight 12,8 g
- Pure silver (0,4074 oz) 12,672 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 3 Zolotniks
- Year no date (1881)
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
