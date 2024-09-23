Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Zolotniks no date (1881) НМ "Affinage ingot" (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 3 Zolotniks no date (1881) НМ "Affinage ingot" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 3 Zolotniks no date (1881) НМ "Affinage ingot" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Sotheby's

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,99)
  • Weight 12,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,4074 oz) 12,672 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 3 Zolotniks
  • Year no date (1881)
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Zolotniks 1881 "Affinage ingot", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander III Coins of Russia in 1881 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 3 Zolotniks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search