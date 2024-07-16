Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Zolotniks no date (1881) АД "Affinage ingot" (Russia, Alexander III)
Auction Prices (52) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Zolotniks no date (1881) "Affinage ingot" with mark АД. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III. The record price belongs to the lot 8403 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place March 16, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (3)
- AURORA (1)
- BAC (1)
- Bruun Rasmussen (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (5)
- Heritage (2)
- Höhn (1)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Katz (11)
- Künker (4)
- Leu (2)
- New York Sale (2)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Rauch (2)
- RND (2)
- SINCONA (2)
- Solidus Numismatik (4)
- Stack's (2)
- Teutoburger (4)
- WCN (1)
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date July 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
327 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2023
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date November 21, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date November 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date September 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Zolotniks 1881 "Affinage ingot", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search