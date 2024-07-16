3 Zolotniks no date (1881) АД "Affinage ingot" (Russia, Alexander III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Zolotniks no date (1881) "Affinage ingot" with mark АД. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III. The record price belongs to the lot 8403 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place March 16, 2012.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (8) XF (28) VF (5) No grade (5) Condition (slab) MS61 (2) AU58 (2) AU55 (3) AU53 (1) XF45 (2) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (4) PCGS (3) ННР (1)

