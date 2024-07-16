Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Zolotniks no date (1881) АД "Affinage ingot" (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 3 Zolotniks no date (1881) АД "Affinage ingot" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 3 Zolotniks no date (1881) АД "Affinage ingot" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,99)
  • Weight 12,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,4074 oz) 12,672 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 3 Zolotniks
  • Year no date (1881)
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (52) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Zolotniks no date (1881) "Affinage ingot" with mark АД. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III. The record price belongs to the lot 8403 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place March 16, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (3)
  • AURORA (1)
  • BAC (1)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (5)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Katz (11)
  • Künker (4)
  • Leu (2)
  • New York Sale (2)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Rauch (2)
  • RND (2)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Solidus Numismatik (4)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Teutoburger (4)
  • WCN (1)
Russia 3 Zolotniks no date (1881) АД "Affinage ingot" at auction Solidus Numismatik - July 16, 2024
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date July 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
327 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Russia 3 Zolotniks no date (1881) АД "Affinage ingot" at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
490 $
Price in auction currency 452 EUR
Russia 3 Zolotniks no date (1881) АД "Affinage ingot" at auction Solidus Numismatik - May 21, 2024
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date May 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Zolotniks no date (1881) АД "Affinage ingot" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Zolotniks no date (1881) АД "Affinage ingot" at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Zolotniks no date (1881) АД "Affinage ingot" at auction AURORA - June 15, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Zolotniks no date (1881) АД "Affinage ingot" at auction Heritage - April 27, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2023
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Zolotniks no date (1881) АД "Affinage ingot" at auction Stack's - April 22, 2023
Russia 3 Zolotniks no date (1881) АД "Affinage ingot" at auction Stack's - April 22, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Zolotniks no date (1881) АД "Affinage ingot" at auction Leu - March 14, 2023
Seller Leu
Date March 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Zolotniks no date (1881) АД "Affinage ingot" at auction Katz - December 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Zolotniks no date (1881) АД "Affinage ingot" at auction Heritage - November 21, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date November 21, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Zolotniks no date (1881) АД "Affinage ingot" at auction Solidus Numismatik - November 8, 2022
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date November 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Zolotniks no date (1881) АД "Affinage ingot" at auction Solidus Numismatik - September 13, 2022
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date September 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Zolotniks no date (1881) АД "Affinage ingot" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Zolotniks no date (1881) АД "Affinage ingot" at auction Leu - July 18, 2022
Seller Leu
Date July 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Zolotniks no date (1881) АД "Affinage ingot" at auction Katz - June 8, 2022
Seller Katz
Date June 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Zolotniks no date (1881) АД "Affinage ingot" at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Zolotniks no date (1881) АД "Affinage ingot" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Zolotniks no date (1881) АД "Affinage ingot" at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Zolotniks no date (1881) АД "Affinage ingot" at auction SINCONA - May 18, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date May 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Zolotniks no date (1881) АД "Affinage ingot" at auction Gorny & Mosch - April 20, 2021
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Zolotniks 1881 "Affinage ingot", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander III Coins of Russia in 1881 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 3 Zolotniks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search