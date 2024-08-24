Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Zolotniks no date (1881) НМ "Affinage ingot" (Russia, Alexander III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,99)
- Weight 42,66 g
- Pure silver (1,3578 oz) 42,2334 g
- Diameter 37,6 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 10 Zolotniks
- Year no date (1881)
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
