Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Zolotniks no date (1881) НМ "Affinage ingot" (Russia, Alexander III)

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,99)
  • Weight 42,66 g
  • Pure silver (1,3578 oz) 42,2334 g
  • Diameter 37,6 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 10 Zolotniks
  • Year no date (1881)
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zolotniks 1881 "Affinage ingot", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander III Coins of Russia in 1881 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 10 Zolotniks Numismatic auctions
