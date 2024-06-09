Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Zolotniks no date (1881) АД "Affinage ingot" (Russia, Alexander III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,99)
- Weight 42,66 g
- Pure silver (1,3578 oz) 42,2334 g
- Diameter 37,6 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 10 Zolotniks
- Year no date (1881)
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Zolotniks no date (1881) "Affinage ingot" with mark АД. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III. The record price belongs to the lot 2704 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place May 14, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
378 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
1700 $
Price in auction currency 1700 USD
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date May 19, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date January 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
