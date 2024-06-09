Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Zolotniks no date (1881) АД "Affinage ingot" (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 10 Zolotniks no date (1881) АД "Affinage ingot" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 10 Zolotniks no date (1881) АД "Affinage ingot" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,99)
  • Weight 42,66 g
  • Pure silver (1,3578 oz) 42,2334 g
  • Diameter 37,6 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 10 Zolotniks
  • Year no date (1881)
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (75) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Zolotniks no date (1881) "Affinage ingot" with mark АД. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III. The record price belongs to the lot 2704 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place May 14, 2023.

Russia 10 Zolotniks no date (1881) АД "Affinage ingot" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
378 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
Russia 10 Zolotniks no date (1881) АД "Affinage ingot" at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2024
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
1700 $
Price in auction currency 1700 USD
Russia 10 Zolotniks no date (1881) АД "Affinage ingot" at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Zolotniks no date (1881) АД "Affinage ingot" at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Zolotniks no date (1881) АД "Affinage ingot" at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Zolotniks no date (1881) АД "Affinage ingot" at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Zolotniks no date (1881) АД "Affinage ingot" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Zolotniks no date (1881) АД "Affinage ingot" at auction MDC Monaco - October 13, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Zolotniks no date (1881) АД "Affinage ingot" at auction Russian Heritage - September 10, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Zolotniks no date (1881) АД "Affinage ingot" at auction Russiancoin - July 20, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Zolotniks no date (1881) АД "Affinage ingot" at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Russia 10 Zolotniks no date (1881) АД "Affinage ingot" at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Seller Знак
Date June 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Zolotniks no date (1881) АД "Affinage ingot" at auction Stack's - May 19, 2023
Russia 10 Zolotniks no date (1881) АД "Affinage ingot" at auction Stack's - May 19, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date May 19, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Russia 10 Zolotniks no date (1881) АД "Affinage ingot" at auction Numisbalt - May 14, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Zolotniks no date (1881) АД "Affinage ingot" at auction Künker - April 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date April 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Zolotniks no date (1881) АД "Affinage ingot" at auction Russiancoin - March 30, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 30, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Zolotniks no date (1881) АД "Affinage ingot" at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Zolotniks no date (1881) АД "Affinage ingot" at auction Solidus Numismatik - January 17, 2023
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date January 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Zolotniks no date (1881) АД "Affinage ingot" at auction AURORA - November 17, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Zolotniks no date (1881) АД "Affinage ingot" at auction Solidus Numismatik - November 8, 2022
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date November 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Zolotniks no date (1881) АД "Affinage ingot" at auction Katz - June 8, 2022
Seller Katz
Date June 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Zolotniks no date (1881) АД "Affinage ingot" at auction WAG - May 8, 2022
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price

