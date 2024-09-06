Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Zolotnik no date (1881) НМ "Affinage ingot" (Russia, Alexander III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,99)
- Weight 4,27 g
- Pure silver (0,1359 oz) 4,2273 g
- Diameter 19,8 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 1 Zolotnik
- Year no date (1881)
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Zolotnik 1881 "Affinage ingot", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search