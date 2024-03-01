Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Zolotnik no date (1881) АД "Affinage ingot" (Russia, Alexander III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,99)
- Weight 4,27 g
- Pure silver (0,1359 oz) 4,2273 g
- Diameter 19,8 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 1 Zolotnik
- Year no date (1881)
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (88) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Zolotnik no date (1881) "Affinage ingot" with mark АД. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III. The record price belongs to the lot 1188 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 1,900. Bidding took place January 13, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (4)
- Artemide Aste (3)
- Auction World (1)
- Aurora Numismatica (1)
- BAC (1)
- Busso Peus (2)
- Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
- DNW (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (7)
- Grün (2)
- Heritage (4)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Höhn (2)
- Imperial Coin (3)
- Katz (4)
- Künker (12)
- MUNZE (1)
- New York Sale (3)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rauch (4)
- RND (3)
- Russian Heritage (4)
- Russiancoin (4)
- SINCONA (5)
- Sonntag (1)
- Stack's (3)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- WCN (2)
- Wójcicki (1)
- Знак (2)
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
650 $
Price in auction currency 650 USD
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date March 1, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
594 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date November 21, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 30, 2022
Condition AU58 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Zolotnik 1881 "Affinage ingot", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search