Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Zolotnik no date (1881) АД "Affinage ingot" (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 1 Zolotnik no date (1881) АД "Affinage ingot" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 1 Zolotnik no date (1881) АД "Affinage ingot" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,99)
  • Weight 4,27 g
  • Pure silver (0,1359 oz) 4,2273 g
  • Diameter 19,8 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 1 Zolotnik
  • Year no date (1881)
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Zolotnik no date (1881) "Affinage ingot" with mark АД. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III. The record price belongs to the lot 1188 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 1,900. Bidding took place January 13, 2021.

Russia 1 Zolotnik no date (1881) АД "Affinage ingot" at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2024
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
650 $
Price in auction currency 650 USD
Russia 1 Zolotnik no date (1881) АД "Affinage ingot" at auction Aurora Numismatica - March 1, 2024
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date March 1, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
594 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Russia 1 Zolotnik no date (1881) АД "Affinage ingot" at auction Russiancoin - February 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Zolotnik no date (1881) АД "Affinage ingot" at auction Russian Heritage - September 10, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Zolotnik no date (1881) АД "Affinage ingot" at auction Russiancoin - July 20, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Zolotnik no date (1881) АД "Affinage ingot" at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Zolotnik no date (1881) АД "Affinage ingot" at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Seller Знак
Date June 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Zolotnik no date (1881) АД "Affinage ingot" at auction Numisbalt - May 14, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Zolotnik no date (1881) АД "Affinage ingot" at auction Künker - April 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date April 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Zolotnik no date (1881) АД "Affinage ingot" at auction Russiancoin - March 30, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 30, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Zolotnik no date (1881) АД "Affinage ingot" at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Zolotnik no date (1881) АД "Affinage ingot" at auction Russian Heritage - January 22, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Zolotnik no date (1881) АД "Affinage ingot" at auction Russian Heritage - December 25, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Zolotnik no date (1881) АД "Affinage ingot" at auction Heritage - November 21, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date November 21, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Zolotnik no date (1881) АД "Affinage ingot" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - November 17, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Zolotnik no date (1881) АД "Affinage ingot" at auction Russian Heritage - October 30, 2022
Russia 1 Zolotnik no date (1881) АД "Affinage ingot" at auction Russian Heritage - October 30, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 30, 2022
Condition AU58 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1 Zolotnik no date (1881) АД "Affinage ingot" at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Russia 1 Zolotnik no date (1881) АД "Affinage ingot" at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Zolotnik no date (1881) АД "Affinage ingot" at auction Alexander - May 11, 2022
Russia 1 Zolotnik no date (1881) АД "Affinage ingot" at auction Alexander - May 11, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 1 Zolotnik no date (1881) АД "Affinage ingot" at auction MUNZE - March 24, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date March 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Zolotnik no date (1881) АД "Affinage ingot" at auction DNW - February 2, 2021
Seller DNW
Date February 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Zolotnik no date (1881) АД "Affinage ingot" at auction New York Sale - January 13, 2021
Seller New York Sale
Date January 13, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Zolotnik 1881 "Affinage ingot", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

