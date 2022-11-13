25 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1881 with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 282 sold at the RND auction for RUB 500,000. Bidding took place April 15, 2018.

