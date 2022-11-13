Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

25 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 25 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 25 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 5,18 g
  • Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
  • Diameter 24,2 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,007

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 25 Kopeks
  • Year 1881
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1881 with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 282 sold at the RND auction for RUB 500,000. Bidding took place April 15, 2018.

Russia 25 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction RedSquare - June 16, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction RedSquare - June 16, 2024
Seller RedSquare
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU58 ННР
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 13, 2022
Russia 25 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 13, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
1216 $
Price in auction currency 5500 PLN
Russia 25 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 11, 2021
Russia 25 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 11, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
1571 $
Price in auction currency 6000 PLN
Russia 25 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction RND - February 26, 2021
Russia 25 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction RND - February 26, 2021
Seller RND
Date February 26, 2021
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Знак - October 30, 2020
Seller Знак
Date October 30, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction RND - October 2, 2020
Russia 25 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction RND - October 2, 2020
Seller RND
Date October 2, 2020
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Russia 25 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction RND - April 25, 2020
Russia 25 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction RND - April 25, 2020
Seller RND
Date April 25, 2020
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Imperial Coin - November 26, 2019
Russia 25 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Imperial Coin - November 26, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 26, 2019
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 10, 2019
Russia 25 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 10, 2019
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 10, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction RND - June 25, 2019
Russia 25 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction RND - June 25, 2019
Seller RND
Date June 25, 2019
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction RND - February 17, 2019
Russia 25 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction RND - February 17, 2019
Seller RND
Date February 17, 2019
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction RND - September 29, 2018
Russia 25 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction RND - September 29, 2018
Seller RND
Date September 29, 2018
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction RND - April 15, 2018
Russia 25 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction RND - April 15, 2018
Seller RND
Date April 15, 2018
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 25 Kopeks 1881 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

