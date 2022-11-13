Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
25 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 5,18 g
- Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
- Diameter 24,2 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,007
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 25 Kopeks
- Year 1881
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1881 with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 282 sold at the RND auction for RUB 500,000. Bidding took place April 15, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Imperial Coin (2)
- RedSquare (1)
- RND (7)
- Rzeszowski DA (3)
- Знак (1)
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
1216 $
Price in auction currency 5500 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
1571 $
Price in auction currency 6000 PLN
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 10, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller RND
Date September 29, 2018
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 25 Kopeks 1881 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
