Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

25 Kopeks 1872 СПБ НІ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 25 Kopeks 1872 СПБ НІ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 25 Kopeks 1872 СПБ НІ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Imperial Coin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 5,18 g
  • Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
  • Diameter 24,2 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 44,003

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 25 Kopeks
  • Year 1872
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1872 with mark СПБ НІ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6675 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place June 24, 2009.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (6)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Empire (6)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Imperial Coin (3)
  • Künker (1)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stack's (1)
Russia 25 Kopeks 1872 СПБ НІ at auction AURORA - February 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
1182 $
Price in auction currency 87500 RUB
Russia 25 Kopeks 1872 СПБ НІ at auction Alexander - January 14, 2023
Russia 25 Kopeks 1872 СПБ НІ at auction Alexander - January 14, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 14, 2023
Condition AU53
Selling price
904 $
Price in auction currency 62400 RUB
Russia 25 Kopeks 1872 СПБ НІ at auction Empire - October 29, 2022
Seller Empire
Date October 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1872 СПБ НІ at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1872 СПБ НІ at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Russia 25 Kopeks 1872 СПБ НІ at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1872 СПБ НІ at auction Empire - July 19, 2019
Seller Empire
Date July 19, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1872 СПБ НІ at auction Imperial Coin - May 28, 2019
Russia 25 Kopeks 1872 СПБ НІ at auction Imperial Coin - May 28, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 28, 2019
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1872 СПБ НІ at auction Empire - February 23, 2019
Seller Empire
Date February 23, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1872 СПБ НІ at auction Imperial Coin - June 5, 2018
Russia 25 Kopeks 1872 СПБ НІ at auction Imperial Coin - June 5, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 5, 2018
Condition MS61
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1872 СПБ НІ at auction Empire - April 28, 2018
Seller Empire
Date April 28, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1872 СПБ НІ at auction Alexander - November 22, 2017
Russia 25 Kopeks 1872 СПБ НІ at auction Alexander - November 22, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date November 22, 2017
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1872 СПБ НІ at auction Empire - June 3, 2017
Seller Empire
Date June 3, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1872 СПБ НІ at auction Rare Coins - June 18, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 18, 2016
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1872 СПБ НІ at auction Alexander - December 19, 2015
Russia 25 Kopeks 1872 СПБ НІ at auction Alexander - December 19, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date December 19, 2015
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1872 СПБ НІ at auction Empire - June 12, 2015
Seller Empire
Date June 12, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1872 СПБ НІ at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 2, 2015
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 2, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1872 СПБ НІ at auction Stack's - January 14, 2015
Russia 25 Kopeks 1872 СПБ НІ at auction Stack's - January 14, 2015
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2015
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1872 СПБ НІ at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1872 СПБ НІ at auction Höhn - April 20, 2013
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1872 СПБ НІ at auction Alexander - March 22, 2013
Russia 25 Kopeks 1872 СПБ НІ at auction Alexander - March 22, 2013
Seller Alexander
Date March 22, 2013
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1872 СПБ НІ at auction Alexander - December 15, 2012
Russia 25 Kopeks 1872 СПБ НІ at auction Alexander - December 15, 2012
Seller Alexander
Date December 15, 2012
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Subscription required

