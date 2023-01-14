Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
25 Kopeks 1872 СПБ НІ (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 5,18 g
- Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
- Diameter 24,2 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 44,003
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 25 Kopeks
- Year 1872
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1872 with mark СПБ НІ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6675 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place June 24, 2009.
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
1182 $
Price in auction currency 87500 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date January 14, 2023
Condition AU53
Selling price
904 $
Price in auction currency 62400 RUB
Seller Empire
Date October 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date February 23, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date November 22, 2017
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 18, 2016
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date December 19, 2015
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 2, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2015
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 25 Kopeks 1872 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
