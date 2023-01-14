25 Kopeks 1872 СПБ НІ (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1872 with mark СПБ НІ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6675 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place June 24, 2009.

Сondition UNC (9) AU (11) XF (3) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS61 (3) MS60 (3) AU58 (4) AU53 (1) AU50 (1) Service NGC (1) PCGS (1)

