Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

25 Kopeks 1870 СПБ НІ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 25 Kopeks 1870 СПБ НІ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 25 Kopeks 1870 СПБ НІ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 5,18 g
  • Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
  • Diameter 24,2 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 44,005

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 25 Kopeks
  • Year 1870
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1870 with mark СПБ НІ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4777 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place June 25, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Künker (5)
  • New York Sale (2)
  • Rare Coins (3)
  • RND (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 25 Kopeks 1870 СПБ НІ at auction Alexander - January 14, 2023
Russia 25 Kopeks 1870 СПБ НІ at auction Alexander - January 14, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 14, 2023
Condition AU58
Selling price
941 $
Price in auction currency 64896 RUB
Russia 25 Kopeks 1870 СПБ НІ at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Russia 25 Kopeks 1870 СПБ НІ at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition MS61
Selling price
1013 $
Price in auction currency 75760 RUB
Russia 25 Kopeks 1870 СПБ НІ at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1870 СПБ НІ at auction Знак - May 28, 2020
Seller Знак
Date May 28, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1870 СПБ НІ at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1870 СПБ НІ at auction Rare Coins - November 10, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1870 СПБ НІ at auction RND - April 15, 2018
Russia 25 Kopeks 1870 СПБ НІ at auction RND - April 15, 2018
Seller RND
Date April 15, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1870 СПБ НІ at auction New York Sale - January 11, 2018
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1870 СПБ НІ at auction New York Sale - January 12, 2017
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1870 СПБ НІ at auction Rare Coins - June 18, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 18, 2016
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1870 СПБ НІ at auction Künker - March 17, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1870 СПБ НІ at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1870 СПБ НІ at auction Alexander - September 23, 2011
Russia 25 Kopeks 1870 СПБ НІ at auction Alexander - September 23, 2011
Seller Alexander
Date September 23, 2011
Condition MS64
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1870 СПБ НІ at auction Künker - March 10, 2010
Seller Künker
Date March 10, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1870 СПБ НІ at auction Künker - June 24, 2009
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2009
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1870 СПБ НІ at auction Künker - March 9, 2009
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Russia 25 Kopeks 1870 СПБ НІ at auction Heritage - September 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 25 Kopeks 1870 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander II Coins of Russia in 1870 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 25 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search