25 Kopeks 1870 СПБ НІ (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 5,18 g
- Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
- Diameter 24,2 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 44,005
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 25 Kopeks
- Year 1870
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1870 with mark СПБ НІ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4777 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place June 25, 2020.
Seller Alexander
Date January 14, 2023
Condition AU58
Selling price
941 $
Price in auction currency 64896 RUB
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition MS61
Selling price
1013 $
Price in auction currency 75760 RUB
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 18, 2016
Condition AU58
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2009
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
