Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

25 Kopeks 1869 СПБ НІ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 25 Kopeks 1869 СПБ НІ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 25 Kopeks 1869 СПБ НІ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: RND

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 5,18 g
  • Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
  • Diameter 24,2 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 20,003

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 25 Kopeks
  • Year 1869
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1869 with mark СПБ НІ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 813 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 24,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Empire (1)
  • Rare Coins (4)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 25 Kopeks 1869 СПБ НІ at auction Знак - May 28, 2020
Seller Знак
Date May 28, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1869 СПБ НІ at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2018
Condition AU53
Selling price
1500 $
Price in auction currency 1500 USD
Russia 25 Kopeks 1869 СПБ НІ at auction Rare Coins - November 11, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition AU53
Selling price
1500 $
Price in auction currency 1500 USD
Russia 25 Kopeks 1869 СПБ НІ at auction Empire - June 3, 2017
Seller Empire
Date June 3, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Russia 25 Kopeks 1869 СПБ НІ at auction Rare Coins - June 18, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 18, 2016
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free
Russia 25 Kopeks 1869 СПБ НІ at auction Rare Coins - April 25, 2015
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 25, 2015
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free
Russia 25 Kopeks 1869 СПБ НІ at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free

For the sale of 25 Kopeks 1869 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

