25 Kopeks 1869 СПБ НІ (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1869 with mark СПБ НІ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 813 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 24,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Сondition PROOF (1) AU (4) XF (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) AU53 (3) AU50 (1)