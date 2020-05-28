Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
25 Kopeks 1869 СПБ НІ (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 5,18 g
- Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
- Diameter 24,2 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 20,003
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 25 Kopeks
- Year 1869
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1869 with mark СПБ НІ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 813 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 24,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2018
Condition AU53
Selling price
1500 $
Price in auction currency 1500 USD
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition AU53
Selling price
1500 $
Price in auction currency 1500 USD
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 18, 2016
Condition AU53
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 25, 2015
Condition AU50
Selling price
