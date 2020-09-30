25 Kopeks 1868 СПБ НІ (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1868 with mark СПБ НІ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4581 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 8,519. Bidding took place May 31, 2014.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (6) AU (4) XF (2) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (3) MS61 (3) AU55 (2) AU53 (2) PF63 (1) Service ННР (2) NGC (7)