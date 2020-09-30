Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

25 Kopeks 1868 СПБ НІ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 25 Kopeks 1868 СПБ НІ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 25 Kopeks 1868 СПБ НІ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 5,18 g
  • Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
  • Diameter 24,2 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 40,303

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 25 Kopeks
  • Year 1868
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1868 with mark СПБ НІ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4581 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 8,519. Bidding took place May 31, 2014.

Russia 25 Kopeks 1868 СПБ НІ at auction Alexander - June 7, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date June 7, 2023
Condition AU53 ННР
Selling price
1205 $
Price in auction currency 98000 RUB
Russia 25 Kopeks 1868 СПБ НІ at auction Alexander - April 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date April 5, 2023
Condition AU53 ННР
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1868 СПБ НІ at auction Alexander - September 30, 2020
Russia 25 Kopeks 1868 СПБ НІ at auction Alexander - September 30, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date September 30, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
1778 $
Price in auction currency 140000 RUB
Russia 25 Kopeks 1868 СПБ НІ at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Russia 25 Kopeks 1868 СПБ НІ at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1868 СПБ НІ at auction Rare Coins - December 9, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 9, 2018
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1868 СПБ НІ at auction Russian Heritage - April 21, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 21, 2018
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1868 СПБ НІ at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2017
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1868 СПБ НІ at auction RND - September 30, 2017
Russia 25 Kopeks 1868 СПБ НІ at auction RND - September 30, 2017
Seller RND
Date September 30, 2017
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1868 СПБ НІ at auction Rauch - April 16, 2015
Seller Rauch
Date April 16, 2015
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1868 СПБ НІ at auction Morton & Eden - December 16, 2014
Seller Morton & Eden
Date December 16, 2014
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1868 СПБ НІ at auction Rare Coins - November 8, 2014
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 8, 2014
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1868 СПБ НІ at auction Goldberg - June 3, 2014
Russia 25 Kopeks 1868 СПБ НІ at auction Goldberg - June 3, 2014
Seller Goldberg
Date June 3, 2014
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1868 СПБ НІ at auction Künker - February 6, 2014
Seller Künker
Date February 6, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1868 СПБ НІ at auction SINCONA - October 16, 2013
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1868 СПБ НІ at auction New York Sale - January 10, 2013
Seller New York Sale
Date January 10, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 25 Kopeks 1868 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

