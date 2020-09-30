Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
25 Kopeks 1868 СПБ НІ (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 5,18 g
- Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
- Diameter 24,2 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 40,303
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 25 Kopeks
- Year 1868
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1868 with mark СПБ НІ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4581 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 8,519. Bidding took place May 31, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (3)
- Goldberg (1)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Künker (1)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- New York Sale (1)
- Rare Coins (2)
- Rauch (1)
- RND (1)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- SINCONA (2)
Seller Alexander
Date June 7, 2023
Condition AU53 ННР
Selling price
1205 $
Price in auction currency 98000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date September 30, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
1778 $
Price in auction currency 140000 RUB
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 9, 2018
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 21, 2018
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller RND
Date September 30, 2017
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rauch
Date April 16, 2015
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 8, 2014
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Goldberg
Date June 3, 2014
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 6, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 25 Kopeks 1868 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
