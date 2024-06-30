25 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НІ (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1866 with mark СПБ НІ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 654 sold at the Roma Numismatics Ltd. auction for GBP 8,500. Bidding took place July 7, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (5) UNC (9) AU (5) XF (15) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS62 (5) MS61 (1) AU55 (1) PF63 (5) CAMEO (5) PL (1) Service NGC (9) RNGA (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (1)

AURORA (3)

BAC (5)

Coins and Medals (1)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Heritage (1)

Imperial Coin (1)

Künker (4)

Münzenonline (1)

Pegasus Auctions (1)

Rare Coins (8)

RND (3)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (1)

Russiancoin (1)

SINCONA (2)

Знак (1)