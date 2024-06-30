Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

25 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НІ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 25 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НІ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 25 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НІ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 5,18 g
  • Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
  • Diameter 24,2 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 25 Kopeks
  • Year 1866
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1866 with mark СПБ НІ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 654 sold at the Roma Numismatics Ltd. auction for GBP 8,500. Bidding took place July 7, 2023.

Russia 25 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НІ at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS62 PL NGC
Selling price
2037 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Russia 25 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НІ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
872 $
Price in auction currency 81000 RUB
Russia 25 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НІ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НІ at auction AURORA - February 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НІ at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НІ at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НІ at auction Знак - May 28, 2020
Seller Знак
Date May 28, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НІ at auction Münzenonline - October 25, 2019
Seller Münzenonline
Date October 25, 2019
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НІ at auction Russian Heritage - April 20, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 20, 2019
Condition MS62 RNGA
Selling price
******
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НІ at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НІ at auction BAC - February 26, 2019
Seller BAC
Date February 26, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НІ at auction RND - February 17, 2019
Seller RND
Date February 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НІ at auction Rare Coins - November 10, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НІ at auction AURORA - July 31, 2018
Seller AURORA
Date July 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НІ at auction Rare Coins - June 20, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 20, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НІ at auction BAC - June 5, 2018
Seller BAC
Date June 5, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НІ at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2018
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НІ at auction AURORA - March 27, 2018
Seller AURORA
Date March 27, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НІ at auction Russiancoin - January 10, 2018
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 10, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НІ at auction BAC - October 26, 2017
Seller BAC
Date October 26, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НІ at auction Rare Coins - April 22, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 25 Kopeks 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

