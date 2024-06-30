Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
25 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НІ (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 5,18 g
- Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
- Diameter 24,2 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 25 Kopeks
- Year 1866
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1866 with mark СПБ НІ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 654 sold at the Roma Numismatics Ltd. auction for GBP 8,500. Bidding took place July 7, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- AURORA (3)
- BAC (5)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Heritage (1)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Künker (4)
- Münzenonline (1)
- Pegasus Auctions (1)
- Rare Coins (8)
- RND (3)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Знак (1)
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS62 PL NGC
Selling price
2037 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
872 $
Price in auction currency 81000 RUB
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzenonline
Date October 25, 2019
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 20, 2019
Condition MS62 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 20, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2018
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 25 Kopeks 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search