25 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НФ (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 5,18 g
- Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
- Diameter 24,2 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 36,014
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 25 Kopeks
- Year 1866
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1866 with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 282 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 100,000. Bidding took place June 13, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Empire
Date February 15, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
2242 $
Price in auction currency 205510 RUB
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
1005 $
Price in auction currency 75157 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2020
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 12, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date November 27, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date October 16, 2019
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 15, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 18, 2016
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date November 21, 2015
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 19, 2015
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date June 13, 2014
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date March 22, 2013
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date March 23, 2012
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
