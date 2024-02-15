25 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НФ (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1866 with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 282 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 100,000. Bidding took place June 13, 2014.

Сondition UNC (7) AU (6) XF (2) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS62 (2) AU58 (3) AU55 (1) AU53 (1) Service NGC (1) PCGS (1)