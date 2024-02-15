Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

25 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НФ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 25 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НФ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 25 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НФ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 5,18 g
  • Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
  • Diameter 24,2 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 36,014

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 25 Kopeks
  • Year 1866
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1866 with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 282 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 100,000. Bidding took place June 13, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (4)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Empire (4)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stack's (1)
Russia 25 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НФ at auction Empire - February 15, 2024
Seller Empire
Date February 15, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
2242 $
Price in auction currency 205510 RUB
Russia 25 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НФ at auction Empire - October 29, 2022
Seller Empire
Date October 29, 2022
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НФ at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Russia 25 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НФ at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
1005 $
Price in auction currency 75157 RUB
Russia 25 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - March 20, 2020
Russia 25 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - March 20, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2020
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НФ at auction Russiancoin - December 12, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 12, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НФ at auction AURORA - November 27, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date November 27, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - October 16, 2019
Russia 25 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - October 16, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date October 16, 2019
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НФ at auction Russian Heritage - December 15, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 15, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НФ at auction Rare Coins - June 18, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 18, 2016
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НФ at auction Empire - November 21, 2015
Seller Empire
Date November 21, 2015
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НФ at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НФ at auction Stack's - August 19, 2015
Russia 25 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НФ at auction Stack's - August 19, 2015
Seller Stack's
Date August 19, 2015
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НФ at auction Empire - June 13, 2014
Seller Empire
Date June 13, 2014
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - March 22, 2013
Russia 25 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - March 22, 2013
Seller Alexander
Date March 22, 2013
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - March 23, 2012
Russia 25 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - March 23, 2012
Seller Alexander
Date March 23, 2012
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НФ at auction Künker - March 10, 2010
Seller Künker
Date March 10, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Search