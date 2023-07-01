Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

25 Kopeks 1865 СПБ НФ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 25 Kopeks 1865 СПБ НФ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 25 Kopeks 1865 СПБ НФ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Imperial Coin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 5,18 g
  • Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
  • Diameter 24,2 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 16,019

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 25 Kopeks
  • Year 1865
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1865 with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4565 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place March 5, 2007.

Russia 25 Kopeks 1865 СПБ НФ at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
1013 $
Price in auction currency 90000 RUB
Russia 25 Kopeks 1865 СПБ НФ at auction AURORA - February 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
980 $
Price in auction currency 72500 RUB
Russia 25 Kopeks 1865 СПБ НФ at auction Empire - December 17, 2022
Seller Empire
Date December 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1865 СПБ НФ at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1865 СПБ НФ at auction Знак - October 7, 2022
Seller Знак
Date October 7, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1865 СПБ НФ at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Russia 25 Kopeks 1865 СПБ НФ at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1865 СПБ НФ at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1865 СПБ НФ at auction Russian Heritage - April 3, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 3, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1865 СПБ НФ at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Russia 25 Kopeks 1865 СПБ НФ at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1865 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - May 6, 2020
Russia 25 Kopeks 1865 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - May 6, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date May 6, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1865 СПБ НФ at auction Russian Heritage - April 11, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 11, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1865 СПБ НФ at auction Katz - February 23, 2020
Seller Katz
Date February 23, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1865 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - February 12, 2020
Russia 25 Kopeks 1865 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - February 12, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date February 12, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1865 СПБ НФ at auction Imperial Coin - July 30, 2019
Russia 25 Kopeks 1865 СПБ НФ at auction Imperial Coin - July 30, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 30, 2019
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1865 СПБ НФ at auction AURORA - June 3, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date June 3, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1865 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - February 13, 2019
Russia 25 Kopeks 1865 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - February 13, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1865 СПБ НФ at auction RND - September 29, 2018
Russia 25 Kopeks 1865 СПБ НФ at auction RND - September 29, 2018
Seller RND
Date September 29, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1865 СПБ НФ at auction Empire - June 2, 2018
Seller Empire
Date June 2, 2018
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1865 СПБ НФ at auction RND - April 15, 2018
Russia 25 Kopeks 1865 СПБ НФ at auction RND - April 15, 2018
Seller RND
Date April 15, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1865 СПБ НФ at auction Imperial Coin - April 10, 2018
Russia 25 Kopeks 1865 СПБ НФ at auction Imperial Coin - April 10, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 10, 2018
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1865 СПБ НФ at auction Empire - June 3, 2017
Seller Empire
Date June 3, 2017
Condition UNC PL
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 25 Kopeks 1865 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

