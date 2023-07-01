Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
25 Kopeks 1865 СПБ НФ (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 5,18 g
- Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
- Diameter 24,2 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 16,019
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 25 Kopeks
- Year 1865
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1865 with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4565 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place March 5, 2007.
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
1013 $
Price in auction currency 90000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
980 $
Price in auction currency 72500 RUB
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
******
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 3, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Alexander
Date May 6, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 11, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
******
Seller Katz
Date February 23, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 30, 2019
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
******
Seller RND
Date September 29, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 10, 2018
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
******
