25 Kopeks 1865 СПБ НФ (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1865 with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4565 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place March 5, 2007.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (19) AU (8) XF (4) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS63 (6) MS62 (2) MS61 (1) MS60 (2) AU58 (2) AU55 (1) AU53 (1) AU50 (1) XF45 (1) XF40 (2) Service ННР (1) NGC (6) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (4)

AURORA (2)

Empire (3)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Heritage (1)

Imperial Coin (4)

Katz (1)

Niemczyk (1)

Rare Coins (10)

RND (2)

Russian Heritage (2)

SINCONA (1)

Stack's (1)

Знак (1)