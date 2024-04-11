Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
25 Kopeks 1864 СПБ НФ (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 5,18 g
- Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
- Diameter 24,2 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 68,003
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 25 Kopeks
- Year 1864
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1864 with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24951 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,819. Bidding took place January 5, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
818 $
Price in auction currency 76000 RUB
Seller Holmasto
Date March 9, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
1532 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Seller Empire
Date October 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 30, 2019
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date February 23, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 21, 2017
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 18, 2016
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 31, 2015
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 8, 2014
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 6, 2014
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
