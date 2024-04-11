Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

25 Kopeks 1864 СПБ НФ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 25 Kopeks 1864 СПБ НФ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 25 Kopeks 1864 СПБ НФ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Imperial Coin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 5,18 g
  • Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
  • Diameter 24,2 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 68,003

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 25 Kopeks
  • Year 1864
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1864 with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24951 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,819. Bidding took place January 5, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AURORA (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Empire (3)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Holmasto (1)
  • Imperial Coin (3)
  • Künker (3)
  • Rare Coins (3)
  • RND (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 25 Kopeks 1864 СПБ НФ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1864 СПБ НФ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
818 $
Price in auction currency 76000 RUB
Russia 25 Kopeks 1864 СПБ НФ at auction Holmasto - March 9, 2024
Seller Holmasto
Date March 9, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
1532 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Russia 25 Kopeks 1864 СПБ НФ at auction Empire - October 29, 2022
Seller Empire
Date October 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1864 СПБ НФ at auction Знак - October 30, 2020
Seller Знак
Date October 30, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1864 СПБ НФ at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Russia 25 Kopeks 1864 СПБ НФ at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1864 СПБ НФ at auction Imperial Coin - July 30, 2019
Russia 25 Kopeks 1864 СПБ НФ at auction Imperial Coin - July 30, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 30, 2019
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1864 СПБ НФ at auction Künker - March 23, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 23, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1864 СПБ НФ at auction Empire - February 23, 2018
Seller Empire
Date February 23, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1864 СПБ НФ at auction AURORA - December 5, 2017
Seller AURORA
Date December 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1864 СПБ НФ at auction Empire - June 3, 2017
Seller Empire
Date June 3, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1864 СПБ НФ at auction RND - April 15, 2017
Russia 25 Kopeks 1864 СПБ НФ at auction RND - April 15, 2017
Seller RND
Date April 15, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1864 СПБ НФ at auction Imperial Coin - May 21, 2017
Russia 25 Kopeks 1864 СПБ НФ at auction Imperial Coin - May 21, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 21, 2017
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1864 СПБ НФ at auction RND - December 3, 2016
Russia 25 Kopeks 1864 СПБ НФ at auction RND - December 3, 2016
Seller RND
Date December 3, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1864 СПБ НФ at auction Künker - September 30, 2016
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1864 СПБ НФ at auction Rare Coins - June 18, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 18, 2016
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1864 СПБ НФ at auction Rare Coins - October 31, 2015
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 31, 2015
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1864 СПБ НФ at auction Rare Coins - November 8, 2014
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 8, 2014
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1864 СПБ НФ at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1864 СПБ НФ at auction Heritage - January 6, 2014
Russia 25 Kopeks 1864 СПБ НФ at auction Heritage - January 6, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 6, 2014
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1864 СПБ НФ at auction Künker - June 20, 2013
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 25 Kopeks 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander II Coins of Russia in 1864 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 25 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search