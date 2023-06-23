Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

25 Kopeks 1863 СПБ АБ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 25 Kopeks 1863 СПБ АБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 25 Kopeks 1863 СПБ АБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 5,18 g
  • Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
  • Diameter 24,2 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 36,003

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 25 Kopeks
  • Year 1863
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1863 with mark СПБ АБ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 782 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 14,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (5)
  • AURORA (3)
  • Empire (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Künker (3)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Знак (2)
Russia 25 Kopeks 1863 СПБ АБ at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Russia 25 Kopeks 1863 СПБ АБ at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Seller Знак
Date June 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1863 СПБ АБ at auction AURORA - February 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
1014 $
Price in auction currency 75000 RUB
Russia 25 Kopeks 1863 СПБ АБ at auction Imperial Coin - September 22, 2020
Russia 25 Kopeks 1863 СПБ АБ at auction Imperial Coin - September 22, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 22, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
1805 $
Price in auction currency 137813 RUB
Russia 25 Kopeks 1863 СПБ АБ at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Russia 25 Kopeks 1863 СПБ АБ at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1863 СПБ АБ at auction AURORA - July 13, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date July 13, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1863 СПБ АБ at auction AURORA - April 28, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date April 28, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1863 СПБ АБ at auction Alexander - December 13, 2019
Russia 25 Kopeks 1863 СПБ АБ at auction Alexander - December 13, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date December 13, 2019
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1863 СПБ АБ at auction Empire - December 1, 2018
Seller Empire
Date December 1, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1863 СПБ АБ at auction NIKO - May 17, 2017
Seller NIKO
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1863 СПБ АБ at auction Знак - March 17, 2017
Russia 25 Kopeks 1863 СПБ АБ at auction Знак - March 17, 2017
Seller Знак
Date March 17, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1863 СПБ АБ at auction Künker - September 30, 2016
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1863 СПБ АБ at auction Rare Coins - June 18, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 18, 2016
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1863 СПБ АБ at auction Alexander - December 19, 2015
Russia 25 Kopeks 1863 СПБ АБ at auction Alexander - December 19, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date December 19, 2015
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1863 СПБ АБ at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1863 СПБ АБ at auction Alexander - December 14, 2013
Russia 25 Kopeks 1863 СПБ АБ at auction Alexander - December 14, 2013
Seller Alexander
Date December 14, 2013
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1863 СПБ АБ at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 6, 2012
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1863 СПБ АБ at auction Alexander - September 23, 2011
Russia 25 Kopeks 1863 СПБ АБ at auction Alexander - September 23, 2011
Seller Alexander
Date September 23, 2011
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1863 СПБ АБ at auction Alexander - September 24, 2010
Russia 25 Kopeks 1863 СПБ АБ at auction Alexander - September 24, 2010
Seller Alexander
Date September 24, 2010
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1863 СПБ АБ at auction Künker - March 10, 2010
Seller Künker
Date March 10, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1863 СПБ АБ at auction Künker - January 27, 2010
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2010
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1863 СПБ АБ at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 18, 2008
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 18, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Category
Year
Search