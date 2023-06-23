Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
25 Kopeks 1863 СПБ АБ (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 5,18 g
- Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
- Diameter 24,2 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 36,003
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 25 Kopeks
- Year 1863
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1863 with mark СПБ АБ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 782 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 14,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
1014 $
Price in auction currency 75000 RUB
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 22, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
1805 $
Price in auction currency 137813 RUB
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition MS63
Selling price
Seller Empire
Date December 1, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 18, 2016
Condition MS62
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date December 19, 2015
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date December 14, 2013
Condition XF40
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2010
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 25 Kopeks 1863 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
