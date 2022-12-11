25 Kopeks 1862 СПБ МИ (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1862 with mark СПБ МИ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 510 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 5,000. Bidding took place September 18, 2015.

