Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

25 Kopeks 1862 СПБ МИ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 25 Kopeks 1862 СПБ МИ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 25 Kopeks 1862 СПБ МИ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 5,18 g
  • Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
  • Diameter 24,2 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 36,009

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 25 Kopeks
  • Year 1862
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1862 with mark СПБ МИ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 510 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 5,000. Bidding took place September 18, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (3)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (4)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
Russia 25 Kopeks 1862 СПБ МИ at auction Coins.ee - December 11, 2022
Russia 25 Kopeks 1862 СПБ МИ at auction Coins.ee - December 11, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 11, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1594 $
Price in auction currency 1511 EUR
Russia 25 Kopeks 1862 СПБ МИ at auction Numisbalt - June 12, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 12, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1025 $
Price in auction currency 975 EUR
Russia 25 Kopeks 1862 СПБ МИ at auction Rare Coins - October 2, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 2, 2021
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1862 СПБ МИ at auction Russian Heritage - June 13, 2021
Russia 25 Kopeks 1862 СПБ МИ at auction Russian Heritage - June 13, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition MS63 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1862 СПБ МИ at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2020
Russia 25 Kopeks 1862 СПБ МИ at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2020
Condition MS63 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1862 СПБ МИ at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1862 СПБ МИ at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 8, 2019
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 8, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1862 СПБ МИ at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - October 8, 2019
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 8, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1862 СПБ МИ at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition PF62 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1862 СПБ МИ at auction Rare Coins - November 11, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1862 СПБ МИ at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2017
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1862 СПБ МИ at auction Alexander - March 24, 2017
Russia 25 Kopeks 1862 СПБ МИ at auction Alexander - March 24, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date March 24, 2017
Condition PF62
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1862 СПБ МИ at auction Alexander - September 24, 2016
Russia 25 Kopeks 1862 СПБ МИ at auction Alexander - September 24, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date September 24, 2016
Condition PF62
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1862 СПБ МИ at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1862 СПБ МИ at auction Alexander - September 19, 2015
Russia 25 Kopeks 1862 СПБ МИ at auction Alexander - September 19, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date September 19, 2015
Condition PF62
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1862 СПБ МИ at auction Künker - October 8, 2008
Seller Künker
Date October 8, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Russia 25 Kopeks 1862 СПБ МИ at auction Heritage - September 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 25 Kopeks 1862 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

