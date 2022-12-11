Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
25 Kopeks 1862 СПБ МИ (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 5,18 g
- Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
- Diameter 24,2 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 36,009
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 25 Kopeks
- Year 1862
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1862 with mark СПБ МИ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 510 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 5,000. Bidding took place September 18, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 11, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1594 $
Price in auction currency 1511 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 12, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1025 $
Price in auction currency 975 EUR
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 8, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 8, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date September 19, 2015
Condition PF62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 25 Kopeks 1862 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
