Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

25 Kopeks 1861 СПБ МИ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 25 Kopeks 1861 СПБ МИ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 25 Kopeks 1861 СПБ МИ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 5,18 g
  • Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
  • Diameter 24,2 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 25 Kopeks
  • Year 1861
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1861 with mark СПБ МИ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1323 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 20,000. Bidding took place January 27, 2010.

Сondition
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
  • Künker (1)
Russia 25 Kopeks 1861 СПБ МИ at auction Künker - January 27, 2010
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
28122 $
Price in auction currency 20000 EUR
Russia 25 Kopeks 1861 СПБ МИ at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Russia 25 Kopeks 1861 СПБ МИ at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Ex. Tolstoi collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 9, 1913
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 25 Kopeks 1861 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander II Coins of Russia in 1861 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 25 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Category
Year
Search