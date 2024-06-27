Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
25 Kopeks 1861 СПБ ФБ (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 5,18 g
- Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
- Diameter 24,2 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 116,004
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 25 Kopeks
- Year 1861
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1861 with mark СПБ ФБ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1332 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 11,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
454 $
Price in auction currency 40100 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Empire
Date October 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 3, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 27, 2021
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 22, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 17, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
