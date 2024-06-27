Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

25 Kopeks 1861 СПБ ФБ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 25 Kopeks 1861 СПБ ФБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 25 Kopeks 1861 СПБ ФБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 5,18 g
  • Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
  • Diameter 24,2 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 116,004

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 25 Kopeks
  • Year 1861
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1861 with mark СПБ ФБ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1332 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 11,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (8)
  • AURORA (5)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Empire (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Künker (5)
  • New York Sale (2)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • OLNZ (1)
  • Rare Coins (6)
  • Russian Heritage (3)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 25 Kopeks 1861 СПБ ФБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
454 $
Price in auction currency 40100 RUB
Russia 25 Kopeks 1861 СПБ ФБ at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
135 $
Price in auction currency 125 EUR
Russia 25 Kopeks 1861 СПБ ФБ at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1861 СПБ ФБ at auction Alexander - February 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1861 СПБ ФБ at auction Alexander - January 11, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 11, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1861 СПБ ФБ at auction Russian Heritage - December 25, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1861 СПБ ФБ at auction Empire - October 29, 2022
Seller Empire
Date October 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1861 СПБ ФБ at auction Alexander - November 20, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 20, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1861 СПБ ФБ at auction Alexander - August 28, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1861 СПБ ФБ at auction Numisbalt - July 3, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 3, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1861 СПБ ФБ at auction Russian Heritage - June 13, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1861 СПБ ФБ at auction OLNZ - February 17, 2021
Seller OLNZ
Date February 17, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1861 СПБ ФБ at auction Rare Coins - January 27, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 27, 2021
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1861 СПБ ФБ at auction Знак - October 30, 2020
Seller Знак
Date October 30, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1861 СПБ ФБ at auction Imperial Coin - September 22, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 22, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1861 СПБ ФБ at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1861 СПБ ФБ at auction AURORA - July 13, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date July 13, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1861 СПБ ФБ at auction Rare Coins - June 17, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 17, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1861 СПБ ФБ at auction Rare Coins - June 6, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition MS61
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1861 СПБ ФБ at auction AURORA - March 30, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date March 30, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1861 СПБ ФБ at auction New York Sale - January 16, 2020
Seller New York Sale
Date January 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
For the sale of 25 Kopeks 1861 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

