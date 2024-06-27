Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

25 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "Type 1859-1881". St George without cloak (Russia, Alexander II)

Variety: St George without cloak

Obverse 25 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "Type 1859-1881" St George without cloak - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 25 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "Type 1859-1881" St George without cloak - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 5,18 g
  • Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
  • Diameter 24,2 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,052,003

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 25 Kopeks
  • Year 1860
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (160) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1860 with mark СПБ ФБ. St George without cloak. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 870 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 7,500. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Russia 25 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
306 $
Price in auction currency 27000 RUB
Russia 25 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
376 $
Price in auction currency 34000 RUB
Russia 25 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Heritage - February 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Stack's - January 18, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Stack's - January 18, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Russia 25 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Russia 25 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Russia 25 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Empire - July 14, 2023
Seller Empire
Date July 14, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Russia 25 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Via - May 25, 2023
Seller Via
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
