25 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "Type 1859-1881". St George without cloak (Russia, Alexander II)
Variety: St George without cloak
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 5,18 g
- Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
- Diameter 24,2 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,052,003
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 25 Kopeks
- Year 1860
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1860 with mark СПБ ФБ. St George without cloak. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 870 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 7,500. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
306 $
Price in auction currency 27000 RUB
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
376 $
Price in auction currency 34000 RUB
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
