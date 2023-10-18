Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
25 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "Type 1859-1881". St. George in a cloak (Russia, Alexander II)
Variety: St. George in a cloak
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 5,18 g
- Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
- Diameter 24,2 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,052,003
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 25 Kopeks
- Year 1860
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1860 with mark СПБ ФБ. St. George in a cloak. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2497 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2023.
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS ННР
Selling price
224 $
Price in auction currency 22000 RUB
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
4215 $
Price in auction currency 4000 EUR
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 17, 2019
Condition AU55
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date November 7, 2018
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller NIKO
Date November 22, 2017
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 6, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2013
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date March 23, 2012
Condition PF55 NGC
Selling price
Seller New York Sale
Date January 5, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
