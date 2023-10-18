Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

25 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "Type 1859-1881". St. George in a cloak (Russia, Alexander II)

Variety: St. George in a cloak

Obverse 25 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "Type 1859-1881" St. George in a cloak - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 25 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "Type 1859-1881" St. George in a cloak - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 5,18 g
  • Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
  • Diameter 24,2 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,052,003

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 25 Kopeks
  • Year 1860
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1860 with mark СПБ ФБ. St. George in a cloak. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2497 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (3)
  • Künker (2)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • MS67 (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 25 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS ННР
Selling price
224 $
Price in auction currency 22000 RUB
Russia 25 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction MDC Monaco - October 13, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
4215 $
Price in auction currency 4000 EUR
Russia 25 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Seller Знак
Date June 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Imperial Coin - December 17, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 17, 2019
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Imperial Coin - November 26, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 26, 2019
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Imperial Coin - July 30, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 30, 2019
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction MS67 - November 7, 2018
Seller MS67
Date November 7, 2018
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction NIKO - November 22, 2017
Seller NIKO
Date November 22, 2017
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Alexander - September 24, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date September 24, 2016
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Busso Peus - November 6, 2015
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 6, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Heritage - April 23, 2013
Russia 25 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Heritage - April 23, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2013
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Alexander - March 23, 2012
Seller Alexander
Date March 23, 2012
Condition PF55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction New York Sale - January 5, 2012
Seller New York Sale
Date January 5, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Künker - March 18, 2011
Seller Künker
Date March 18, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Künker - March 9, 2009
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 25 Kopeks 1860 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
Search