25 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "Type 1859-1881". St. George in a cloak (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1860 with mark СПБ ФБ. St. George in a cloak. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2497 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (7) AU (4) XF (3) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (1) MS63 (2) AU58 (1) AU55 (3) PF55 (1) DETAILS (1) Service ННР (1) PCGS (1) NGC (5)