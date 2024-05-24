Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

25 Kopeks 1858 СПБ. Without mintmasters mark (Russia, Alexander II)

Variety: Without mintmasters mark

Obverse 25 Kopeks 1858 СПБ Without mintmasters mark - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 25 Kopeks 1858 СПБ Without mintmasters mark - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 5,18 g
  • Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
  • Diameter 24,3 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 25 Kopeks
  • Year 1858
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1858 with mark СПБ. Without mintmasters mark. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8760 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 8,500. Bidding took place October 16, 2008.

Russia 25 Kopeks 1858 СПБ at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1858 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
367 $
Price in auction currency 335 EUR
Russia 25 Kopeks 1858 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1858 СПБ at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Seller Знак
Date June 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1858 СПБ at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
371 $
Price in auction currency 28953 RUB
Russia 25 Kopeks 1858 СПБ at auction Alexander - March 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date March 8, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1858 СПБ at auction AURORA - February 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1858 СПБ at auction Alexander - February 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1858 СПБ at auction Alexander - January 11, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 11, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1858 СПБ at auction Empire - December 17, 2022
Seller Empire
Date December 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1858 СПБ at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1858 СПБ at auction Katz - October 24, 2021
Seller Katz
Date October 24, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1858 СПБ at auction RedSquare - May 26, 2020
Seller RedSquare
Date May 26, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1858 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - February 19, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1858 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - October 12, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1858 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - June 25, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 25, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1858 СПБ at auction Katz - April 28, 2019
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2019
Condition MS63 PCG
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1858 СПБ at auction Katz - March 24, 2019
Seller Katz
Date March 24, 2019
Condition MS63 PCG
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1858 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - April 7, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 7, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1858 СПБ at auction Künker - July 19, 2018
Seller Künker
Date July 19, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1858 СПБ at auction AURORA - April 17, 2018
Seller AURORA
Date April 17, 2018
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 25 Kopeks 1858 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

