Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
25 Kopeks 1858 СПБ. Without mintmasters mark (Russia, Alexander II)
Variety: Without mintmasters mark
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 5,18 g
- Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
- Diameter 24,3 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 25 Kopeks
- Year 1858
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1858 with mark СПБ. Without mintmasters mark. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8760 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 8,500. Bidding took place October 16, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
367 $
Price in auction currency 335 EUR
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
371 $
Price in auction currency 28953 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date January 11, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller RedSquare
Date May 26, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 25, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2019
Condition MS63 PCG
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date March 24, 2019
Condition MS63 PCG
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 7, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
