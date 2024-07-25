Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

25 Kopeks 1858 СПБ ФБ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 25 Kopeks 1858 СПБ ФБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 25 Kopeks 1858 СПБ ФБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 5,18 g
  • Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
  • Diameter 24,3 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,528,002

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 25 Kopeks
  • Year 1858
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (604) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1858 with mark СПБ ФБ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 994 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,500. Bidding took place January 29, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (80)
  • AURORA (41)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • CHS Basel Numismatics (2)
  • Coins and Medals (9)
  • Coins.ee (17)
  • COINSNET (9)
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Empire (23)
  • Felzmann (2)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (10)
  • Heritage (28)
  • Heritage Eur (4)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Holmasto (1)
  • Imperial Coin (55)
  • Katz (28)
  • Klondike Auction (3)
  • Künker (25)
  • Lucernae Numismática (1)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • MS67 (9)
  • MUNZE (9)
  • New York Sale (5)
  • Niemczyk (11)
  • Nihon (2)
  • NIKO (6)
  • Nuance Auction Galleries, Inc. (3)
  • Numedux (3)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Numisbalt (16)
  • OLNZ (1)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (50)
  • Rauch (8)
  • RND (17)
  • Russian Heritage (25)
  • Russiancoin (28)
  • Rzeszowski DA (7)
  • SINCONA (20)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (5)
  • Teutoburger (6)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (3)
  • WCN (12)
  • WDA - MiM (3)
  • Westfälische (4)
  • Wójcicki (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 25 Kopeks 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS60 ANACS
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition PF62 ННР
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 300 PLN
Russia 25 Kopeks 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 42 EUR
Russia 25 Kopeks 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition PF64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition MS60 ANACS
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 25 Kopeks 1858 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander II Coins of Russia in 1858 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 25 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search