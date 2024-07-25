Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
25 Kopeks 1858 СПБ ФБ (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 5,18 g
- Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
- Diameter 24,3 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,528,002
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 25 Kopeks
- Year 1858
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (604) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1858 with mark СПБ ФБ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 994 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,500. Bidding took place January 29, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 300 PLN
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 42 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 25 Kopeks 1858 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
