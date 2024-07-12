20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "Type 1860-1866". The eagle has a wide tail. The bow is wider (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1860 with mark СПБ ФБ. The eagle has a wide tail. The bow is wider. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 758 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,100. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Сondition UNC (89) AU (64) XF (42) VF (8) F (1) No grade (21) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (4) MS64 (17) MS63 (18) MS62 (17) MS61 (1) MS60 (2) AU58 (10) AU55 (11) AU53 (3) AU50 (1) XF45 (6) XF40 (4) VF35 (1) F15 (1) DETAILS (5) Service NGC (36) ННР (18) PCGS (1) RNGA (1)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)

Alexander (22)

AURORA (40)

Coins and Medals (7)

Coins.ee (14)

Denga1700 (2)

Empire (3)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Haljak coin auction (8)

Höhn (1)

Imperial Coin (36)

Janas (1)

Katz (14)

Künker (5)

MS67 (8)

MUNZE (4)

New York Sale (2)

Niemczyk (1)

Numisbalt (14)

OLNZ (2)

Pegasus Auctions (1)

Rare Coins (12)

Rauch (1)

RND (2)

Russian Heritage (4)

Russiancoin (3)

Rzeszowski DA (2)

SINCONA (6)

Stack's (2)

Teutoburger (1)

Universum Coins GmbH (2)

WCN (1)

Wójcicki (1)

Знак (1)