Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "Type 1860-1866". The eagle has a wide tail. The bow is wider (Russia, Alexander II)

Variety: The eagle has a wide tail. The bow is wider

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "Type 1860-1866" The eagle has a wide tail The bow is wider - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "Type 1860-1866" The eagle has a wide tail The bow is wider - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Imperial Coin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 4,08 g
  • Pure silver (0,0984 oz) 3,06 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,440,003

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1860
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (226) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1860 with mark СПБ ФБ. The eagle has a wide tail. The bow is wider. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 758 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,100. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)
  • Alexander (22)
  • AURORA (40)
  • Coins and Medals (7)
  • Coins.ee (14)
  • Denga1700 (2)
  • Empire (3)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Haljak coin auction (8)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Imperial Coin (36)
  • Janas (1)
  • Katz (14)
  • Künker (5)
  • MS67 (8)
  • MUNZE (4)
  • New York Sale (2)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numisbalt (14)
  • OLNZ (2)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (12)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RND (2)
  • Russian Heritage (4)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • Rzeszowski DA (2)
  • SINCONA (6)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (2)
  • WCN (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
113 $
Price in auction currency 9750 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Seller Знак
Date July 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 52 EUR
Russia 20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction AURORA - May 30, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction OLNZ - February 7, 2024
Seller OLNZ
Date February 7, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1860 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander II Coins of Russia in 1860 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 20 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search