20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "Type 1860-1866". The eagle has a wide tail. The bow is wider (Russia, Alexander II)
Variety: The eagle has a wide tail. The bow is wider
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 4,08 g
- Pure silver (0,0984 oz) 3,06 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,440,003
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1860
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (226) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1860 with mark СПБ ФБ. The eagle has a wide tail. The bow is wider. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 758 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,100. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
113 $
Price in auction currency 9750 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 52 EUR
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller OLNZ
Date February 7, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1860 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
