20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "Type 1860-1866". The eagle has a wide tail. Narrow bow (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1860 with mark СПБ ФБ. The eagle has a wide tail. Narrow bow. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3193 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place March 9, 2009.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (4) XF (4) VF (2) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS62 (1) AU58 (1) AU55 (1) Service NGC (3) ННР (1)