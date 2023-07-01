Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "Type 1860-1866". The eagle has a wide tail. Narrow bow (Russia, Alexander II)
Variety: The eagle has a wide tail. Narrow bow
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 4,08 g
- Pure silver (0,0984 oz) 3,06 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,440,003
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1860
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1860 with mark СПБ ФБ. The eagle has a wide tail. Narrow bow. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3193 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place March 9, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AURORA (3)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (1)
- Leu (1)
- MUNZE (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Russiancoin (2)
- SINCONA (1)
- Solidus Numismatik (1)
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
540 $
Price in auction currency 48000 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 31, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 3400 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 31, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date March 9, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date August 23, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date April 30, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 9, 2015
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1860 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search