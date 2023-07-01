Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "Type 1860-1866". The eagle has a wide tail. Narrow bow (Russia, Alexander II)

Variety: The eagle has a wide tail. Narrow bow

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "Type 1860-1866" The eagle has a wide tail Narrow bow - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "Type 1860-1866" The eagle has a wide tail Narrow bow - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 4,08 g
  • Pure silver (0,0984 oz) 3,06 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,440,003

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1860
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1860 with mark СПБ ФБ. The eagle has a wide tail. Narrow bow. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3193 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place March 9, 2009.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AURORA (3)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Leu (1)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
Russia 20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
540 $
Price in auction currency 48000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Russiancoin - March 31, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 31, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 3400 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Russiancoin - March 31, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 31, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Solidus Numismatik - March 9, 2021
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date March 9, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Katz - August 23, 2020
Seller Katz
Date August 23, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Katz - April 30, 2020
Seller Katz
Date April 30, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction MUNZE - February 5, 2020
Seller MUNZE
Date February 5, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Leu - February 24, 2019
Seller Leu
Date February 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction AURORA - August 23, 2017
Seller AURORA
Date August 23, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction AURORA - August 1, 2017
Seller AURORA
Date August 1, 2017
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction AURORA - March 1, 2017
Seller AURORA
Date March 1, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Rauch - April 20, 2016
Seller Rauch
Date April 20, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 9, 2015
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 9, 2015
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction SINCONA - October 16, 2013
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Künker - March 9, 2009
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2009
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1860 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

