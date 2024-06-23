Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "Type 1860-1866". Narrow Tail. The bow is wider (Russia, Alexander II)

Variety: Narrow Tail. The bow is wider

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "Type 1860-1866" Narrow Tail The bow is wider - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "Type 1860-1866" Narrow Tail The bow is wider - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Imperial Coin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 4,08 g
  • Pure silver (0,0984 oz) 3,06 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,440,003

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1860
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1860 with mark СПБ ФБ. Narrow Tail. The bow is wider. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 147 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 75,000. Bidding took place June 1, 2012.

Russia 20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
174 $
Price in auction currency 700 PLN
Russia 20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Russia 20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction AURORA - June 15, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction MUNZE - May 31, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction MUNZE - May 31, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date May 31, 2023
Condition AU58 CGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Numedux - September 24, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Numedux - September 24, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date September 24, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 28, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Imperial Coin - August 24, 2021
Russia 20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Imperial Coin - August 24, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 24, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Imperial Coin - July 13, 2021
Russia 20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Imperial Coin - July 13, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 13, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Alexander - June 2, 2021
Russia 20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Alexander - June 2, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date June 2, 2021
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Alexander - March 10, 2021
Russia 20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Alexander - March 10, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date March 10, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Imperial Coin - November 24, 2020
Russia 20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Imperial Coin - November 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 24, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction RND - August 20, 2020
Russia 20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction RND - August 20, 2020
Seller RND
Date August 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Russian Heritage - July 11, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 11, 2020
Condition MS63 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction AURORA - April 28, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date April 28, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Alexander - May 6, 2020
Russia 20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Alexander - May 6, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date May 6, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction RND - April 25, 2020
Russia 20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction RND - April 25, 2020
Seller RND
Date April 25, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price

