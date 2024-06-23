20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "Type 1860-1866". Narrow Tail. The bow is wider (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1860 with mark СПБ ФБ. Narrow Tail. The bow is wider. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 147 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 75,000. Bidding took place June 1, 2012.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (17) AU (22) XF (19) VF (2) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS64 (2) MS63 (4) MS62 (2) MS61 (1) MS60 (2) AU58 (6) AU55 (6) AU53 (2) AU50 (2) XF45 (2) XF40 (2) PL (1) Service ННР (6) CGC (1) RNGA (1) NGC (4) NGS (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (6)

AURORA (4)

Coins.ee (1)

COINSNET (2)

Denga1700 (2)

Empire (5)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Haljak coin auction (2)

Imperial Coin (18)

Jean ELSEN (1)

Katz (1)

Künker (1)

Marciniak (1)

MUNZE (1)

New York Sale (1)

NIKO (4)

Numedux (1)

Rare Coins (2)

Rauch (4)

RND (2)

Russian Heritage (1)

SINCONA (2)

Teutoburger (1)

Universum Coins GmbH (1)