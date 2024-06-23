Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "Type 1860-1866". Narrow Tail. The bow is wider (Russia, Alexander II)
Variety: Narrow Tail. The bow is wider
Photo by: Imperial Coin
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 4,08 g
- Pure silver (0,0984 oz) 3,06 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,440,003
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1860
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1860 with mark СПБ ФБ. Narrow Tail. The bow is wider. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 147 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 75,000. Bidding took place June 1, 2012.
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
174 $
Price in auction currency 700 PLN
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller MUNZE
Date May 31, 2023
Condition AU58 CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numedux
Date September 24, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 13, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date March 10, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 24, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 11, 2020
Condition MS63 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
