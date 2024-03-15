Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "Type 1860-1866". Narrow Tail. Narrow bow (Russia, Alexander II)

Variety: Narrow Tail. Narrow bow

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "Type 1860-1866" Narrow Tail Narrow bow - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "Type 1860-1866" Narrow Tail Narrow bow - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 4,08 g
  • Pure silver (0,0984 oz) 3,06 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,440,003

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1860
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1860 with mark СПБ ФБ. Narrow Tail. Narrow bow. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 56 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 150,000. Bidding took place May 30, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (7)
  • AURORA (2)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Haljak coin auction (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (3)
  • MS67 (3)
  • MUNZE (3)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (6)
  • RND (1)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Знак (2)
Russia 20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction AURORA - May 30, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
1674 $
Price in auction currency 150000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Seller Знак
Date March 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Russian Heritage - April 30, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
196 $
Price in auction currency 14000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction MUNZE - August 4, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date August 4, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Russian Heritage - April 3, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 3, 2021
Condition PF64 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction MUNZE - March 24, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date March 24, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Numisbalt - March 14, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction COINSNET - March 8, 2021
Russia 20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction COINSNET - March 8, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date March 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Alexander - March 10, 2021
Russia 20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Alexander - March 10, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date March 10, 2021
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Alexander - December 9, 2020
Russia 20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Alexander - December 9, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date December 9, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction COINSNET - September 9, 2020
Russia 20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction COINSNET - September 9, 2020
Seller COINSNET
Date September 9, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Haljak coin auction - April 4, 2020
Seller Haljak coin auction
Date April 4, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction MUNZE - December 10, 2019
Seller MUNZE
Date December 10, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction MS67 - January 16, 2019
Seller MS67
Date January 16, 2019
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Katz - October 28, 2018
Seller Katz
Date October 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction MS67 - July 11, 2018
Seller MS67
Date July 11, 2018
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Katz - May 6, 2018
Seller Katz
Date May 6, 2018
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1860 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander II Coins of Russia in 1860 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 20 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search