Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "Type 1860-1866". Narrow Tail. Narrow bow (Russia, Alexander II)
Variety: Narrow Tail. Narrow bow
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 4,08 g
- Pure silver (0,0984 oz) 3,06 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,440,003
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1860
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1860 with mark СПБ ФБ. Narrow Tail. Narrow bow. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 56 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 150,000. Bidding took place May 30, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (7)
- AURORA (2)
- Coins.ee (1)
- COINSNET (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Haljak coin auction (1)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Katz (3)
- Künker (3)
- MS67 (3)
- MUNZE (3)
- NIKO (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rare Coins (6)
- RND (1)
- Russian Heritage (2)
- SINCONA (1)
- Знак (2)
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
1674 $
Price in auction currency 150000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
196 $
Price in auction currency 14000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 3, 2021
Condition PF64 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date March 10, 2021
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date December 9, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date September 9, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Haljak coin auction
Date April 4, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MUNZE
Date December 10, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date January 16, 2019
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date July 11, 2018
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1860 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search