20 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 3,6 g
- Pure silver (0,0579 oz) 1,8 g
- Diameter 22,2 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 9,350,011
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1881
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (78)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1881 with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 237 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 340,000. Bidding took place April 7, 2023.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
169 $
Price in auction currency 15000 RUB
Seller MUNZE
Date January 8, 2024
Condition MS65 CGC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date April 27, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition PF63 ННР
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date November 30, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 8, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 2, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
