Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 20 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Imperial Coin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 3,6 g
  • Pure silver (0,0579 oz) 1,8 g
  • Diameter 22,2 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 9,350,011

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1881
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (78)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1881 with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 237 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 340,000. Bidding took place April 7, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • AURORA (11)
  • Coins and Medals (3)
  • Empire (3)
  • Haljak coin auction (3)
  • Imperial Coin (23)
  • Katz (4)
  • Künker (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • MS67 (3)
  • MUNZE (7)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • NIKO (10)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Numisor (2)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia 20 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 3000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
169 $
Price in auction currency 15000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction MUNZE - January 8, 2024
Seller MUNZE
Date January 8, 2024
Condition MS65 CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction AURORA - April 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 27, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition PF63 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction AURORA - November 30, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date November 30, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Russian Heritage - October 30, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Russian Heritage - July 10, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 10, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction RedSquare - May 28, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date May 28, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction AURORA - April 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date April 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 8, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Imperial Coin - November 2, 2021
Russia 20 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Imperial Coin - November 2, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 2, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Numisbalt - September 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Imperial Coin - August 24, 2021
Russia 20 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Imperial Coin - August 24, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 24, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction MUNZE - August 4, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date August 4, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction MUNZE - May 24, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date May 24, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Russia 20 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Heritage - September 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1881 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander II Coins of Russia in 1881 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 20 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search