Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1872 СПБ HI (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1872 СПБ HI - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 20 Kopeks 1872 СПБ HI - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Imperial Coin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 3,6 g
  • Pure silver (0,0579 oz) 1,8 g
  • Diameter 22,2 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 11,980,003

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1872
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (170)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1872 with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 919 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,900. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Russia 20 Kopeks 1872 СПБ HI at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1872 СПБ HI at auction Stephen Album - July 23, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 23, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
475 $
Price in auction currency 475 USD
Russia 20 Kopeks 1872 СПБ HI at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1872 СПБ HI at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1872 СПБ HI at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 185 PLN
Russia 20 Kopeks 1872 СПБ HI at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1872 СПБ HI at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1872 СПБ HI at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1872 СПБ HI at auction Empire - May 16, 2024
Seller Empire
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1872 СПБ HI at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1872 СПБ HI at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1872 СПБ HI at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition MS63 NGS
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1872 СПБ HI at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1872 СПБ HI at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1872 СПБ HI at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1872 СПБ HI at auction Russiancoin - March 21, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1872 СПБ HI at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1872 СПБ HI at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1872 СПБ HI at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1872 СПБ HI at auction Russiancoin - February 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to buy?
Russia 20 Kopeks 1872 СПБ HI at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction
Russia 20 Kopeks 1872 СПБ HI at auction Heritage - September 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1872 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

