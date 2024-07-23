Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1872 СПБ HI (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Imperial Coin
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 3,6 g
- Pure silver (0,0579 oz) 1,8 g
- Diameter 22,2 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 11,980,003
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1872
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (170)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1872 with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 919 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,900. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 23, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
475 $
Price in auction currency 475 USD
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1872 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
