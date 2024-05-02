Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1869 СПБ HI (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1869 СПБ HI - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 20 Kopeks 1869 СПБ HI - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Numedux Krzysztof Łukasik

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 3,6 g
  • Pure silver (0,0579 oz) 1,8 g
  • Diameter 22,2 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 17,017,298

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1869
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (154)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1869 with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1274 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 500. Bidding took place January 10, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (19)
  • AURORA (18)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Haljak coin auction (7)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Imperial Coin (34)
  • Katz (9)
  • Künker (3)
  • MS67 (6)
  • MUNZE (5)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Niemczyk (5)
  • NIKO (2)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Rare Coins (4)
  • RedSquare (3)
  • RND (2)
  • Russian Heritage (3)
  • Russiancoin (10)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • WAG (4)
  • WCN (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 20 Kopeks 1869 СПБ HI at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1869 СПБ HI at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1869 СПБ HI at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date April 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1869 СПБ HI at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 2000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1869 СПБ HI at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 2000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1869 СПБ HI at auction Russiancoin - January 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1869 СПБ HI at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1869 СПБ HI at auction Russiancoin - October 26, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1869 СПБ HI at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1869 СПБ HI at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date October 25, 2023
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1869 СПБ HI at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1869 СПБ HI at auction Russiancoin - July 20, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1869 СПБ HI at auction AURORA - June 15, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1869 СПБ HI at auction AURORA - May 25, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1869 СПБ HI at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1869 СПБ HI at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1869 СПБ HI at auction MS67 - March 29, 2023
Seller MS67
Date March 29, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1869 СПБ HI at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1869 СПБ HI at auction Katz - October 30, 2022
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1869 СПБ HI at auction Russiancoin - September 29, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 29, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1869 СПБ HI at auction Numedux - September 24, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1869 СПБ HI at auction Numedux - September 24, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date September 24, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1869 СПБ HI at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1869 СПБ HI at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1869 СПБ HI at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1869 СПБ HI at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1869 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander II Coins of Russia in 1869 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 20 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search