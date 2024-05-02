Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1869 СПБ HI (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 3,6 g
- Pure silver (0,0579 oz) 1,8 g
- Diameter 22,2 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 17,017,298
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1869
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (154)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1869 with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1274 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 500. Bidding took place January 10, 2013.
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 2000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 2000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date October 25, 2023
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date March 29, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 29, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numedux
Date September 24, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
