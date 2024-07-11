Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1868 СПБ НІ (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 3,6 g
- Pure silver (0,0579 oz) 1,8 g
- Diameter 22,2 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 11,975,003
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1868
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1868 with mark СПБ НІ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2658 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 525. Bidding took place May 14, 2023.
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 2600 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
