Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1868 СПБ НІ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1868 СПБ НІ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 20 Kopeks 1868 СПБ НІ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 3,6 g
  • Pure silver (0,0579 oz) 1,8 g
  • Diameter 22,2 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 11,975,003

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1868
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (116)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1868 with mark СПБ НІ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2658 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 525. Bidding took place May 14, 2023.

Russia 20 Kopeks 1868 СПБ НІ at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1868 СПБ НІ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Russia 20 Kopeks 1868 СПБ НІ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1868 СПБ НІ at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 2600 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1868 СПБ НІ at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1868 СПБ НІ at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1868 СПБ НІ at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1868 СПБ НІ at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1868 СПБ НІ at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1868 СПБ НІ at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1868 СПБ НІ at auction Numision - September 15, 2023
Seller Numision
Date September 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1868 СПБ НІ at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1868 СПБ НІ at auction AURORA - June 15, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1868 СПБ НІ at auction Katz - May 27, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1868 СПБ НІ at auction AURORA - May 25, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date May 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1868 СПБ НІ at auction Numisbalt - May 14, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1868 СПБ НІ at auction Alexander - April 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1868 СПБ НІ at auction AURORA - December 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1868 СПБ НІ at auction Katz - December 22, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1868 СПБ НІ at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
