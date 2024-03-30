Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1867 СПБ НФ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1867 СПБ НФ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 20 Kopeks 1867 СПБ НФ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 3,6 g
  • Pure silver (0,0579 oz) 1,8 g
  • Diameter 22,2 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1867
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1867 with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 937 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 1,500,000. Bidding took place July 1, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Rare Coins (2)
Russia 20 Kopeks 1867 СПБ НФ at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1867 СПБ НФ at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
16887 $
Price in auction currency 1500000 RUB

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

