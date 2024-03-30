Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1867 СПБ НФ (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 3,6 g
- Pure silver (0,0579 oz) 1,8 g
- Diameter 22,2 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1867
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1867 with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 937 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 1,500,000. Bidding took place July 1, 2023.
Сondition
- All companies
- Rare Coins (2)
