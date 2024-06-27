20 Kopeks 1861 СПБ. Without mintmasters mark (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1861 with mark СПБ. Without mintmasters mark. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Strasbourg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 60 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 92,500. Bidding took place May 30, 2024.

Сondition UNC (67) AU (48) XF (28) VF (12) No grade (11) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS64 (27) MS63 (7) MS62 (5) MS61 (2) MS60 (1) AU58 (3) AU55 (7) AU53 (6) AU50 (3) XF45 (3) XF40 (5) VF35 (2) VF30 (1) DETAILS (3) Service ННР (11) NGC (28) CGC (1) RNGA (1) PCGS (7)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (4)

Alexander (18)

AURORA (19)

Coins and Medals (2)

Coins.ee (7)

COINSTORE (1)

Empire (6)

GGN (1)

Haljak coin auction (3)

Heritage (1)

Imperial Coin (16)

Katz (16)

Künker (1)

La Galerie Numismatique (2)

MS67 (3)

MUNZE (5)

Naumann (2)

New York Sale (1)

Niemczyk (3)

NIKO (7)

Numedux (1)

Numimarket (1)

Numisbalt (2)

Rare Coins (19)

Rauch (2)

RND (2)

Russian Heritage (4)

Russiancoin (3)

Rzeszowski DA (2)

SINCONA (2)

Stack's (6)

WAG (2)

WCN (3)