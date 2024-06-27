Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1861 СПБ. Without mintmasters mark (Russia, Alexander II)
Variety: Without mintmasters mark
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 4,08 g
- Pure silver (0,0984 oz) 3,06 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 19,000,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1861
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Strasbourg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (167) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1861 with mark СПБ. Without mintmasters mark. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Strasbourg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 60 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 92,500. Bidding took place May 30, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
499 $
Price in auction currency 44000 RUB
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller MUNZE
Date September 5, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS CGC
Selling price
Seller COINSTORE
Date August 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
