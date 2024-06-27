Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1861 СПБ. Without mintmasters mark (Russia, Alexander II)

Variety: Without mintmasters mark

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1861 СПБ Without mintmasters mark - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 20 Kopeks 1861 СПБ Without mintmasters mark - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 4,08 g
  • Pure silver (0,0984 oz) 3,06 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 19,000,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1861
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Strasbourg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (167) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1861 with mark СПБ. Without mintmasters mark. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Strasbourg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 60 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 92,500. Bidding took place May 30, 2024.

Russia 20 Kopeks 1861 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1861 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1861 СПБ at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
499 $
Price in auction currency 44000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1861 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1861 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Russia 20 Kopeks 1861 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1861 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1861 СПБ at auction AURORA - May 30, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1861 СПБ at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1861 СПБ at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1861 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1861 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1861 СПБ at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1861 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1861 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1861 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1861 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1861 СПБ at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1861 СПБ at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1861 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - October 29, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1861 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1861 СПБ at auction AURORA - September 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1861 СПБ at auction MUNZE - September 5, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date September 5, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS CGC
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1861 СПБ at auction COINSTORE - August 6, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1861 СПБ at auction COINSTORE - August 6, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date August 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1861 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1861 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Russia 20 Kopeks 1861 СПБ at auction Heritage - September 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1861 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

