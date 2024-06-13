20 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НІ (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1866 with mark СПБ НІ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 819 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place March 11, 2022.

