20 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НІ (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 4,08 g
- Pure silver (0,0984 oz) 3,06 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1866
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1866 with mark СПБ НІ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 819 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place March 11, 2022.
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 105 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 2000 RUB
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Numision
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Denga1700
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 11, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date March 2, 2022
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
