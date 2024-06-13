Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НІ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НІ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 20 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НІ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 4,08 g
  • Pure silver (0,0984 oz) 3,06 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1866
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1866 with mark СПБ НІ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 819 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place March 11, 2022.

Russia 20 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НІ at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НІ at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НІ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НІ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 105 EUR
Russia 20 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НІ at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 2000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НІ at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НІ at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НІ at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НІ at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НІ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НІ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НІ at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НІ at auction Numision - November 25, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НІ at auction Numision - November 25, 2023
Seller Numision
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НІ at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НІ at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НІ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НІ at auction Russian Heritage - January 22, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НІ at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НІ at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НІ at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НІ at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НІ at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НІ at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition MS64
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НІ at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - March 11, 2022
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 11, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НІ at auction AURORA - March 2, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date March 2, 2022
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НІ at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НІ at auction Imperial Coin - November 2, 2021
Russia 20 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НІ at auction Imperial Coin - November 2, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 2, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НІ at auction Imperial Coin - October 28, 2021
Russia 20 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НІ at auction Imperial Coin - October 28, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 28, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
