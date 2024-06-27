Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1865 СПБ НФ (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 4,08 g
- Pure silver (0,0984 oz) 3,06 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 20,047,913
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1865
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (274)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1865 with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 112 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 97,500. Bidding took place November 3, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
126 $
Price in auction currency 11100 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 4500 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1865 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
