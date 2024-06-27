Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1865 СПБ НФ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1865 СПБ НФ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 20 Kopeks 1865 СПБ НФ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 4,08 g
  • Pure silver (0,0984 oz) 3,06 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 20,047,913

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1865
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (274)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1865 with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 112 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 97,500. Bidding took place November 3, 2021.

Russia 20 Kopeks 1865 СПБ НФ at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS64 NGS
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1865 СПБ НФ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1865 СПБ НФ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
126 $
Price in auction currency 11100 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1865 СПБ НФ at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 4500 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1865 СПБ НФ at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1865 СПБ НФ at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1865 СПБ НФ at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1865 СПБ НФ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1865 СПБ НФ at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1865 СПБ НФ at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1865 СПБ НФ at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1865 СПБ НФ at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1865 СПБ НФ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1865 СПБ НФ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1865 СПБ НФ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1865 СПБ НФ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1865 СПБ НФ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1865 СПБ НФ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1865 СПБ НФ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1865 СПБ НФ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1865 СПБ НФ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1865 СПБ НФ at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1865 СПБ НФ at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1865 СПБ НФ at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1865 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1865 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1865 СПБ НФ at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1865 СПБ НФ at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1865 СПБ НФ at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1865 СПБ НФ at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1865 СПБ НФ at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1865 СПБ НФ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1865 СПБ НФ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
