Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1864 СПБ НФ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1864 СПБ НФ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 20 Kopeks 1864 СПБ НФ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 45142 g
  • Pure silver (1088,5118 oz) 33856,5 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 20,060,008

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1864
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (207)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1864 with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 240 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 31,000. Bidding took place July 1, 2021.

Russia 20 Kopeks 1864 СПБ НФ at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1864 СПБ НФ at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1864 СПБ НФ at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Russia 20 Kopeks 1864 СПБ НФ at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
Russia 20 Kopeks 1864 СПБ НФ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1864 СПБ НФ at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1864 СПБ НФ at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1864 СПБ НФ at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1864 СПБ НФ at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Seller Знак
Date March 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1864 СПБ НФ at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1864 СПБ НФ at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1864 СПБ НФ at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1864 СПБ НФ at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1864 СПБ НФ at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1864 СПБ НФ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1864 СПБ НФ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1864 СПБ НФ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1864 СПБ НФ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1864 СПБ НФ at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1864 СПБ НФ at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1864 СПБ НФ at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1864 СПБ НФ at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1864 СПБ НФ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1864 СПБ НФ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1864 СПБ НФ at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1864 СПБ НФ at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1864 СПБ НФ at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1864 СПБ НФ at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1864 СПБ НФ at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1864 СПБ НФ at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1864 СПБ НФ at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

