20 Kopeks 1864 СПБ НФ (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 45142 g
- Pure silver (1088,5118 oz) 33856,5 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 20,060,008
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1864
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (207)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1864 with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 240 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 31,000. Bidding took place July 1, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
