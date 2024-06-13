20 Kopeks 1864 СПБ НФ (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1864 with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 240 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 31,000. Bidding took place July 1, 2021.

Сondition UNC (95) AU (53) XF (31) VF (7) No grade (16) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (3) MS64 (30) MS63 (7) MS62 (8) MS61 (14) MS60 (1) AU58 (11) AU55 (8) AU53 (5) AU50 (5) XF45 (8) XF40 (1) VF30 (1) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (48) PCGS (5) ННР (11) RNGA (1)

