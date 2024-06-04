20 Kopeks 1863 СПБ АБ (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1863 with mark СПБ АБ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 572 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 3,000. Bidding took place June 18, 2016.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (121) AU (69) XF (34) VF (11) No grade (23) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS66 (2) MS65 (8) MS64 (10) MS63 (40) MS62 (24) MS61 (6) MS60 (2) AU58 (17) AU55 (6) AU53 (7) AU50 (3) XF45 (3) XF40 (1) VF35 (1) PF64 (1) DETAILS (3) Service NGC (66) ННР (18) RNGA (2) PCGS (5) NGS (1)

