Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1863 СПБ АБ (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 4,08 g
- Pure silver (0,0984 oz) 3,06 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 19,230,003
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1863
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (260)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1863 with mark СПБ АБ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 572 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 3,000. Bidding took place June 18, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Frühwald
Date February 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date October 25, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
******
