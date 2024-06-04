Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1863 СПБ АБ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1863 СПБ АБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 20 Kopeks 1863 СПБ АБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 4,08 g
  • Pure silver (0,0984 oz) 3,06 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 19,230,003

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1863
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (260)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1863 with mark СПБ АБ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 572 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 3,000. Bidding took place June 18, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia 20 Kopeks 1863 СПБ АБ at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1863 СПБ АБ at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Russia 20 Kopeks 1863 СПБ АБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1863 СПБ АБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Russia 20 Kopeks 1863 СПБ АБ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1863 СПБ АБ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1863 СПБ АБ at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1863 СПБ АБ at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1863 СПБ АБ at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1863 СПБ АБ at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1863 СПБ АБ at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1863 СПБ АБ at auction Frühwald - February 18, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date February 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1863 СПБ АБ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1863 СПБ АБ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1863 СПБ АБ at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1863 СПБ АБ at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1863 СПБ АБ at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1863 СПБ АБ at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date October 25, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1863 СПБ АБ at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1863 СПБ АБ at auction Alexander - September 27, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1863 СПБ АБ at auction Alexander - September 27, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date September 27, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1863 СПБ АБ at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1863 СПБ АБ at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1863 СПБ АБ at auction Russiancoin - September 14, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1863 СПБ АБ at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1863 СПБ АБ at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1863 СПБ АБ at auction Russian Heritage - July 23, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 23, 2023
Condition AU58 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1863 СПБ АБ at auction Russiancoin - July 20, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to buy?
Russia 20 Kopeks 1863 СПБ АБ at auction Heritage - September 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1863 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

