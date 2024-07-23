Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1862 СПБ МИ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1862 СПБ МИ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 20 Kopeks 1862 СПБ МИ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 4,08 g
  • Pure silver (0,0984 oz) 3,06 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 19,500,004

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1862
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (270)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1862 with mark СПБ МИ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1645 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 220,000. Bidding took place July 16, 2016.

Russia 20 Kopeks 1862 СПБ МИ at auction RND - July 25, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1862 СПБ МИ at auction RND - July 25, 2024
Seller RND
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
290 $
Price in auction currency 25000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1862 СПБ МИ at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
133 $
Price in auction currency 11500 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1862 СПБ МИ at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1862 СПБ МИ at auction Stephen Album - July 23, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 23, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1862 СПБ МИ at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1862 СПБ МИ at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1862 СПБ МИ at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1862 СПБ МИ at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1862 СПБ МИ at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1862 СПБ МИ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1862 СПБ МИ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1862 СПБ МИ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1862 СПБ МИ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1862 СПБ МИ at auction AURORA - May 30, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1862 СПБ МИ at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1862 СПБ МИ at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1862 СПБ МИ at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1862 СПБ МИ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1862 СПБ МИ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1862 СПБ МИ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1862 СПБ МИ at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1862 СПБ МИ at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1862 СПБ МИ at auction OLNZ - February 7, 2024
Seller OLNZ
Date February 7, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1862 СПБ МИ at auction AURORA - January 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1862 СПБ МИ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1862 СПБ МИ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1862 СПБ МИ at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1862 СПБ МИ at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1862 СПБ МИ at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1862 СПБ МИ at auction Heritage - September 10, 2024
