Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1862 СПБ МИ (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 4,08 g
- Pure silver (0,0984 oz) 3,06 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 19,500,004
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1862
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (270)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1862 with mark СПБ МИ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1645 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 220,000. Bidding took place July 16, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (4)
- Alexander (21)
- Ars Time (1)
- Auction World (1)
- AURORA (31)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Coins and Medals (8)
- Coins.ee (9)
- COINSNET (4)
- CONCORDIA (1)
- Empire (2)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Haljak coin auction (7)
- Heritage (1)
- Imperial Coin (38)
- Katz (20)
- La Galerie Numismatique (4)
- Marciniak (3)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- MS67 (9)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- MUNZE (9)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- New York Sale (1)
- Niemczyk (9)
- NIKO (2)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numisbalt (8)
- Numisor (1)
- OLNZ (1)
- Pegasus Auctions (1)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Rare Coins (29)
- Rauch (3)
- RedSquare (1)
- RND (3)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (8)
- Russiancoin (6)
- Rzeszowski DA (4)
- SINCONA (4)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WCN (1)
- WDA - MiM (2)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
133 $
Price in auction currency 11500 RUB
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 23, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 13
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1862 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search