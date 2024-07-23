20 Kopeks 1862 СПБ МИ (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1862 with mark СПБ МИ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1645 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 220,000. Bidding took place July 16, 2016.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (136) AU (71) XF (33) VF (5) F (1) No grade (19) Condition (slab) MS65 (6) MS64 (3) MS63 (41) MS62 (22) MS61 (6) MS60 (3) AU58 (10) AU55 (7) AU53 (6) AU50 (2) XF45 (5) XF40 (1) PF64 (1) PF63 (1) DETAILS (11) Service NGC (63) PCGS (7) ННР (10) CGC (1) GCN (1) RNGA (1)

