Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1861 СПБ МИ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1861 СПБ МИ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 20 Kopeks 1861 СПБ МИ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 4,08 g
  • Pure silver (0,0984 oz) 3,06 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1861
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1861 with mark СПБ МИ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 267 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 105,000. Bidding took place December 18, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (7)
  • AURORA (3)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Empire (4)
  • Imperial Coin (5)
  • Künker (1)
  • MS67 (1)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • Rare Coins (10)
  • RND (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 20 Kopeks 1861 СПБ МИ at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1861 СПБ МИ at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Seller Знак
Date July 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1861 СПБ МИ at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1861 СПБ МИ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1861 СПБ МИ at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1861 СПБ МИ at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1861 СПБ МИ at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1861 СПБ МИ at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1861 СПБ МИ at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
98 $
Price in auction currency 8000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1861 СПБ МИ at auction AURORA - March 2, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date March 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 10500 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1861 СПБ МИ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1861 СПБ МИ at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1861 СПБ МИ at auction MUNZE - November 24, 2022
Seller MUNZE
Date November 24, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1861 СПБ МИ at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1861 СПБ МИ at auction Rare Coins - September 7, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1861 СПБ МИ at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1861 СПБ МИ at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1861 СПБ МИ at auction Coins and Medals - April 8, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1861 СПБ МИ at auction Coins and Medals - April 8, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1861 СПБ МИ at auction Alexander - March 9, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1861 СПБ МИ at auction Alexander - March 9, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date March 9, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1861 СПБ МИ at auction Empire - February 4, 2022
Seller Empire
Date February 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1861 СПБ МИ at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1861 СПБ МИ at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1861 СПБ МИ at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1861 СПБ МИ at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Russia 20 Kopeks 1861 СПБ МИ at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1861 СПБ МИ at auction Imperial Coin - October 28, 2021
Russia 20 Kopeks 1861 СПБ МИ at auction Imperial Coin - October 28, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 28, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1861 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

