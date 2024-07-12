Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1861 СПБ МИ (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 4,08 g
- Pure silver (0,0984 oz) 3,06 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1861
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1861 with mark СПБ МИ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 267 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 105,000. Bidding took place December 18, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
98 $
Price in auction currency 8000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date March 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 10500 RUB
Seller MUNZE
Date November 24, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date February 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
