Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1861 СПБ ФБ (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 4,08 g
- Pure silver (0,0984 oz) 3,06 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 19,500,008
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1861
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (250) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1861 with mark СПБ ФБ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 426 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 6,000. Bidding took place October 23, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
84 $
Price in auction currency 7250 RUB
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS62 CGC
Selling price
******
Seller OLNZ
Date February 7, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
