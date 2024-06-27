Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1861 СПБ ФБ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1861 СПБ ФБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 20 Kopeks 1861 СПБ ФБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 4,08 g
  • Pure silver (0,0984 oz) 3,06 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 19,500,008

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1861
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (250) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1861 with mark СПБ ФБ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 426 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 6,000. Bidding took place October 23, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia 20 Kopeks 1861 СПБ ФБ at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
84 $
Price in auction currency 7250 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1861 СПБ ФБ at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1861 СПБ ФБ at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1861 СПБ ФБ at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1861 СПБ ФБ at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 9 EUR
Russia 20 Kopeks 1861 СПБ ФБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1861 СПБ ФБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1861 СПБ ФБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1861 СПБ ФБ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1861 СПБ ФБ at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1861 СПБ ФБ at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1861 СПБ ФБ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1861 СПБ ФБ at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1861 СПБ ФБ at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1861 СПБ ФБ at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1861 СПБ ФБ at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1861 СПБ ФБ at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1861 СПБ ФБ at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS62 CGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1861 СПБ ФБ at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1861 СПБ ФБ at auction OLNZ - February 7, 2024
Seller OLNZ
Date February 7, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1861 СПБ ФБ at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Where to buy?
Russia 20 Kopeks 1861 СПБ ФБ at auction Heritage - September 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1861 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

