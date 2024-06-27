20 Kopeks 1861 СПБ ФБ (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1861 with mark СПБ ФБ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 426 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 6,000. Bidding took place October 23, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (106) AU (70) XF (51) VF (10) No grade (10) Condition (slab) MS66 (4) MS65 (1) MS64 (18) MS63 (16) MS62 (12) MS61 (5) AU58 (8) AU55 (14) AU53 (5) AU50 (5) XF45 (13) XF40 (3) VF35 (3) PF64 (2) DETAILS (5) CAMEO (2) PL (1) Service ННР (14) PCGS (10) NGC (36) CGC (2)

