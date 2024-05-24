20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "Type 1859-1860" (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1860 with mark СПБ ФБ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 169 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 2,500. Bidding took place October 30, 2009.

