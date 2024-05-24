Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "Type 1859-1860" (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 4,14 g
- Pure silver (0,1155 oz) 3,5935 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,070,001
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1860
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (59)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1860 with mark СПБ ФБ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 169 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 2,500. Bidding took place October 30, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
518 $
Price in auction currency 2100 PLN
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date June 7, 2023
Condition MS63 RNGA
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date January 11, 2023
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date January 14, 2023
Condition MS63 RNGA
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date November 17, 2022
Condition MS63 RNGA
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date August 27, 2022
Condition MS63 RNGA
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1860 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
