Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "Type 1859-1860" (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "Type 1859-1860" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "Type 1859-1860" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 4,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,1155 oz) 3,5935 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,070,001

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1860
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (59)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1860 with mark СПБ ФБ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 169 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 2,500. Bidding took place October 30, 2009.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (13)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • AURORA (3)
  • Coins and Medals (3)
  • Coins.ee (4)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Haljak coin auction (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Janas (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • MUNZE (2)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Rare Coins (5)
  • Rauch (2)
  • RND (3)
  • Russian Heritage (4)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
200 $
Price in auction currency 185 EUR
Russia 20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
518 $
Price in auction currency 2100 PLN
Russia 20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Heritage - February 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS63 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Alexander - September 27, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Alexander - September 27, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date September 27, 2023
Condition MS63 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction RND - July 12, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction RND - July 12, 2023
Seller RND
Date July 12, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Alexander - June 7, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Alexander - June 7, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date June 7, 2023
Condition MS63 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition MS63 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Coins and Medals - April 6, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Coins and Medals - April 6, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Alexander - March 8, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Alexander - March 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date March 8, 2023
Condition MS63 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Alexander - January 11, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Alexander - January 11, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 11, 2023
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Alexander - January 14, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Alexander - January 14, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 14, 2023
Condition MS63 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction AURORA - November 17, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date November 17, 2022
Condition MS63 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Alexander - August 27, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Alexander - August 27, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 27, 2022
Condition MS63 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Russian Heritage - April 30, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Coins and Medals - April 8, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Coins and Medals - April 8, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 8, 2022
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1860 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander II Coins of Russia in 1860 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 20 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Category
Year
Search