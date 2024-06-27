20 Kopeks 1858 СПБ ФБ (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1858 with mark СПБ ФБ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 253 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,250. Bidding took place October 19, 2020.

Сondition PROOF (9) UNC (107) AU (49) XF (35) VF (1) No grade (9) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (4) MS64 (19) MS63 (13) MS62 (16) MS61 (5) MS60 (3) AU58 (12) AU55 (4) AU53 (6) AU50 (2) XF40 (1) PF65 (2) PF62 (2) DETAILS (8) ULTRA CAMEO (1) PL (4) Service ННР (9) NGC (39) PCGS (4) RNGA (6)

Seller All companies

Alexander (26)

AURORA (33)

Coinhouse (1)

Coins and Medals (9)

Coins.ee (1)

COINSNET (2)

Denga1700 (1)

Empire (7)

Goldberg (1)

Gorny & Mosch (6)

Haljak coin auction (3)

Heritage (6)

Imperial Coin (16)

Katz (8)

Künker (6)

MS67 (9)

MUNZE (6)

New York Sale (2)

Nihon (1)

NIKO (1)

Numimarket (2)

Numisbalt (3)

OLNZ (1)

Rare Coins (20)

Rauch (5)

RND (5)

Russian Heritage (13)

Russiancoin (11)

SINCONA (4)

Stack's (1)

Taisei (1)

Universum Coins GmbH (1)

Wójcicki (1)