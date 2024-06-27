Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1858 СПБ ФБ (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 4,14 g
- Pure silver (0,1155 oz) 3,5935 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,150,006
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1858
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (213)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1858 with mark СПБ ФБ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 253 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,250. Bidding took place October 19, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
