Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1858 СПБ ФБ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1858 СПБ ФБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 20 Kopeks 1858 СПБ ФБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 4,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,1155 oz) 3,5935 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,150,006

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1858
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (213)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1858 with mark СПБ ФБ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 253 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,250. Bidding took place October 19, 2020.

Russia 20 Kopeks 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
622 $
Price in auction currency 575 EUR
Russia 20 Kopeks 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
378 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
Russia 20 Kopeks 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction MS67 - February 14, 2024
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction Heritage - February 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction AURORA - January 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1858 СПБ ФБ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

