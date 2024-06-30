Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1857 СПБ ФБ (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 4,14 g
- Pure silver (0,1155 oz) 3,5935 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,275,003
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1857
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (146)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1857 with mark СПБ ФБ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29472 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,350. Bidding took place January 20, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
493 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 400 PLN
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 28, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 31, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1857 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
