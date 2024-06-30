Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1857 СПБ ФБ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1857 СПБ ФБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 20 Kopeks 1857 СПБ ФБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 4,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,1155 oz) 3,5935 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,275,003

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1857
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (146)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1857 with mark СПБ ФБ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29472 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,350. Bidding took place January 20, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (15)
  • AURORA (13)
  • Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
  • Coins and Medals (5)
  • Coins.ee (4)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Empire (7)
  • Gorny & Mosch (5)
  • Haljak coin auction (3)
  • Heritage (7)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Imperial Coin (18)
  • Katz (9)
  • Künker (10)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • MS67 (3)
  • MUNZE (2)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (7)
  • Rauch (4)
  • RND (3)
  • Russian Heritage (3)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • SINCONA (5)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • UBS (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (3)
  • Westfälische (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 20 Kopeks 1857 СПБ ФБ at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
493 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
Russia 20 Kopeks 1857 СПБ ФБ at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 400 PLN
Russia 20 Kopeks 1857 СПБ ФБ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1857 СПБ ФБ at auction RND - April 25, 2024
Seller RND
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1857 СПБ ФБ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 29, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1857 СПБ ФБ at auction AURORA - January 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1857 СПБ ФБ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1857 СПБ ФБ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1857 СПБ ФБ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1857 СПБ ФБ at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1857 СПБ ФБ at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Seller Знак
Date November 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1857 СПБ ФБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1857 СПБ ФБ at auction Russian Heritage - January 22, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1857 СПБ ФБ at auction Katz - December 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1857 СПБ ФБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 23, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1857 СПБ ФБ at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1857 СПБ ФБ at auction Katz - June 8, 2022
Seller Katz
Date June 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1857 СПБ ФБ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 28, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 28, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1857 СПБ ФБ at auction Russiancoin - March 31, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 31, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1857 СПБ ФБ at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 9, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1857 СПБ ФБ at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 8, 2022
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1857 СПБ ФБ at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1857 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

